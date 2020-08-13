Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QGEN
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/13/2020

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
13.08.2020 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on August 11, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 05 aug 2020
Person obliged to notify: Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C.
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 0,00 7.338.817,00 Real Real Directly  
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
Voting rights 3,18% 3,18% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=96921


13.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 777 M - -
Net income 2020 323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 071 M 11 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.43.25%11 071
LONZA GROUP58.04%45 498
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 113
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.41%31 152
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.38.97%27 629
MODERNA, INC.255.42%27 433
