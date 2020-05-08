Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
05/07 04:10:00 pm
42.53 USD   +1.48%
03:40aQIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/06QIAGEN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06QIAGEN N : Reports Full Results for First Quarter of 2020
BU
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

05/08/2020 | 03:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Form 6-K for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020
08.05.2020 / 09:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#docs_o=Report ReleaseDate,Descending&docs_Report Release Date=


08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1035783  08.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 636 M
EBIT 2020 500 M
Net income 2020 241 M
Debt 2020 907 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,49x
EV / Sales2021 6,14x
Capitalization 9 704 M
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,17  $
Last Close Price 42,53  $
Spread / Highest target 1,11%
Spread / Average Target -7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.25.83%9 704
LONZA GROUP24.41%33 529
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.42.88%28 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.29%25 591
CELLTRION, INC.-0.97%22 506
INCYTE CORPORATION10.48%20 845
