QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/04 04:10:00 pm
47.49 USD   -2.94%
06:35aQIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
05:07aQIAGEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
08/04QIAGEN : Reports Full Results for Second Quarter and First Half Of 2020
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

08/05/2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Form 6-K for the quaterly period ended June 30, 2020
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

05.08.2020 / 12:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#docs_o=Report%20Release%20Date,Descending&docs_Report%20Release%20Date


05.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104659  05.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 334 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 858 M 10 858 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,71x
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 86,7%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 47,49 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.40.50%10 858
LONZA GROUP60.08%45 885
CELLTRION, INC.66.85%33 800
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.65%30 632
MODERNA, INC.301.12%30 507
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.47%28 722
