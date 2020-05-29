QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 689 M - - Net income 2020 253 M - - Net Debt 2020 912 M - - P/E ratio 2020 36,5x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 9 915 M 9 915 M - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 6,41x Nbr of Employees 5 100 Free-Float 96,1% Chart QIAGEN N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 39,75 $ Last Close Price 43,44 $ Spread / Highest target -1,01% Spread / Average Target -8,49% Spread / Lowest Target -28,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) QIAGEN N.V. 28.52% 9 915 LONZA GROUP 35.33% 36 790 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -5.38% 27 919 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 32.64% 26 234 CELLTRION, INC. 16.57% 22 839 INCYTE CORPORATION 12.48% 21 857