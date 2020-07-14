Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

07/14/2020 | 07:12am EDT

Sven Kürten from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 663 M - -
Net income 2020 369 M - -
Net Debt 2020 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 334 M 10 334 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,17 $
Last Close Price 45,23 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.33.82%10 334
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.47.54%29 181
MODERNA, INC.266.97%27 910
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.56%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION15.16%21 859
