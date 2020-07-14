QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 663 M - - Net income 2020 369 M - - Net Debt 2020 950 M - - P/E ratio 2020 28,6x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 10 334 M 10 334 M - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 6,79x Nbr of Employees 5 100 Free-Float 97,2% Chart QIAGEN N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 41,17 $ Last Close Price 45,23 $ Spread / Highest target 10,5% Spread / Average Target -8,98% Spread / Lowest Target -31,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) QIAGEN N.V. 33.82% 10 334 LONZA GROUP 53.57% 42 797 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 47.54% 29 181 MODERNA, INC. 266.97% 27 910 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. -8.56% 26 979 INCYTE CORPORATION 15.16% 21 859