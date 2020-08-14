Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

QIAGEN NV : Deutsche Bank takes a positive view

08/14/2020 | 02:52am EDT

Deutsche Bank raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.94% 7.973 Delayed Quote.16.71%
QIAGEN N.V. 0.48% 48.65 Delayed Quote.43.93%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 124 M 11 124 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,11 $
Last Close Price 48,65 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.43.93%11 124
LONZA GROUP58.04%45 498
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 113
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.98%31 152
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.15%27 629
MODERNA, INC.246.78%27 433
