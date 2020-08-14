QIAGEN NV : Deutsche Bank takes a positive view

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 1 774 M - - Net income 2020 323 M - - Net Debt 2020 932 M - - P/E ratio 2020 34,3x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 11 124 M 11 124 M - EV / Sales 2020 6,79x EV / Sales 2021 6,24x Nbr of Employees 5 200 Free-Float 92,9% Chart QIAGEN N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 46,11 $ Last Close Price 48,65 $ Spread / Highest target 13,1% Spread / Average Target -5,22% Spread / Lowest Target -34,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) QIAGEN N.V. 43.93% 11 124 LONZA GROUP 58.04% 45 498 CELLTRION, INC. 70.44% 34 113 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 5.98% 31 152 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 40.15% 27 629 MODERNA, INC. 246.78% 27 433