08/10/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.08.2020 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 17, 2020
Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/other-reports

10.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104611  10.08.2020 

1104611  10.08.2020

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 774 M - -
Net income 2020 334 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 817 M 10 817 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,91 $
Last Close Price 47,31 $
Spread / Highest target 5,69%
Spread / Average Target -5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.39.97%10 817
LONZA GROUP61.66%46 473
CELLTRION, INC.74.03%35 375
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.90%30 707
MODERNA, INC.278.83%29 239
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.43%27 918
