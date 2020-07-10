Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/10 01:55:38 pm
45.095 USD   +1.22%
11:52aQiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'
05:28aQIAGEN NV : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
07/09QIAGEN N : announces preliminary results for Q2 2020
Qiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'

07/10/2020 | 11:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of products are pictured from Qiagen, the diagnostics company which has agreed an $11.5 billion takeover deal with U.S-based Thermo Fisher

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP said on Friday it considered Thermo Fisher Scientific's current offer to acquire German genetic test maker Qiagen NV to be "inadequate" and will not tender its shares into the offer.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP said on Friday it considered Thermo Fisher Scientific's current offer to acquire German genetic test maker Qiagen NV to be "inadequate" and will not tender its shares into the offer.

The investment manager, which owns a 3% stake in Qiagen, said Thermo Fisher's offer of 39 euros (34.9 pounds) per share was not adequate as it failed to reflect Qiagen's fundamental standalone value and offered no premium for shareholders.

Thermo Fisher agreed in early March to buy Qiagen for $11.5 billion to bolster its health diagnostic business.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 657 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net Debt 2020 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 179 M 10 179 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,17 $
Last Close Price 44,55 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.28.91%10 179
LONZA GROUP49.26%41 689
CELLTRION, INC.79.28%36 203
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.58.56%31 361
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.16%27 688
MODERNA, INC.232.16%25 262
