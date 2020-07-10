Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/10 03:36:11 pm
45.075 USD   +1.18%
03:03pQiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'
RE
05:28aQIAGEN NV : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/09QIAGEN N : announces preliminary results for Q2 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

(Adds details on Davidson Kempner recommendation, share price, background)

July 10 (Reuters) - Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP said on Friday it considered Thermo Fisher Scientific's current offer to acquire German genetic test maker Qiagen NV to be "inadequate" and would not tender its shares into the offer.

The investment manager, which owns a 3% stake in Qiagen, said Thermo Fisher's offer of 39 euros ($44.07) per share was not adequate and believed the standalone fair value to be about 50 euros per share.

Thermo Fisher agreed in early March to buy Qiagen for $11.5 billion to bolster its health diagnostic business, and asked the company's investors to tender their shares in May.

Qiagen reported a preliminary 18%-19% rise in sales and a 68% rise in earnings per share in the second quarter due to strong demand for its products used in coronavirus testing.

Davidson Kempner said if the German diagnostic company was not in a bid situation and was trading freely, the significant increase in earnings would see the stock price trading well into the mid 40 euros.

Qiagen's shares closed at 39.67 euros on Friday.

Earlier this month, one of Qiagen's top ten shareholders told Reuters the takeover by Thermo Fisher no longer made sense unless the offer was increased substantially as the pandemic had boosted the company's prospects.

Davidson Kempner urged Qiagen's board on Friday to issue an adverse recommendation change. The acceptance period for Thermo Fisher's offer ends on July 27.

Thermo Fisher and Qiagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QIAGEN N.V.
03:03pQiagen shareholder Davidson Kempner says Thermo Fisher offer 'inadequate'
RE
05:28aQIAGEN NV : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/09QIAGEN N : announces preliminary results for Q2 2020
PU
07/09QIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN announces preliminary results for Q2 2020
EQ
07/08QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/03QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/02Elizabeth Tallett Joins Moderna's Board of Directors
AQ
06/30QIAGEN N : shareholders approve all agenda items related to acquisition by Therm..
PU
06/24QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/23QIAGEN N : provides information on potential capital gain from its minority inve..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 657 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net Debt 2020 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 179 M 10 179 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 41,17 $
Last Close Price 44,55 $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.28.91%10 179
LONZA GROUP49.26%41 689
CELLTRION, INC.79.28%36 203
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.58.56%31 361
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.16%27 688
MODERNA, INC.232.16%25 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group