News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QinetiQ : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/11/2019 | 04:25am EST

QinetiQ Group plc(the 'Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

(a)

Name

Steve Wadey

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer/Director

(b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

QinetiQ Group plc

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier Code

213800S8OBDOZMCMUW34

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

QinetiQ Group plc ordinary shares of 1 pence

GB00B0WMWD03

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of dividend shares under the QinetiQ Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.0243

25

(d)

Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

£3.0243

25

£75.61

(e)

Date of the transaction

2019-02-08

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

(a)

Name

David Smith

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer/Director

(b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

QinetiQ Group plc

(b)

Legal Entity Identifier Code

213800S8OBDOZMCMUW34

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

QinetiQ Group plc ordinary shares of 1 pence

GB00B0WMWD03

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of dividend shares under the QinetiQ Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.0243

12

(d)

Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

£3.0243

12

£36.29

(e)

Date of the transaction

2019-02-08

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 09:24:04 UTC
