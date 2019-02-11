QinetiQ : Director/PDMR Shareholding

QinetiQ Group plc(the 'Company')
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Steve Wadey
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer/Director
|
(b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
QinetiQ Group plc
|
(b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
213800S8OBDOZMCMUW34
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|
QinetiQ Group plc ordinary shares of 1 pence
GB00B0WMWD03
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of dividend shares under the QinetiQ Share Incentive Plan
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.0243
|
25
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
£3.0243
25
£75.61
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-02-08
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange - XLON
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
(a)
|
Name
|
David Smith
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer/Director
|
(b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
QinetiQ Group plc
|
(b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
213800S8OBDOZMCMUW34
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|
QinetiQ Group plc ordinary shares of 1 pence
GB00B0WMWD03
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of dividend shares under the QinetiQ Share Incentive Plan
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.0243
|
12
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
- Price
- Volume
- Total
|
£3.0243
12
£36.29
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-02-08
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange - XLON
