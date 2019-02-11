QinetiQ : Director/PDMR Shareholding

QinetiQ Group plc(the 'Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') (a) Name Steve Wadey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer/Director (b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name QinetiQ Group plc (b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 213800S8OBDOZMCMUW34 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code QinetiQ Group plc ordinary shares of 1 pence GB00B0WMWD03 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of dividend shares under the QinetiQ Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.0243 25 (d) Aggregated information - Price - Volume - Total £3.0243 25 £75.61 (e) Date of the transaction 2019-02-08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

