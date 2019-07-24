Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  QinetiQ Group plc    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QinetiQ : First Quarter Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:45am EDT

QinetiQ Group plc

First Quarter Trading Update

24 July 2019- QinetiQ Group plc (QinetiQ or the Group) today issues a trading update covering its first quarter of trading.

Maintaining full year expectations

We have made a good start to the new financial year with strong operational performance across the Group. Revenue under contract is now 85%, up from 74% in April 2019 and we are on track to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth this year. Overall, we are reiterating expectations for Group performance in FY20 as set out in our FY19 results statement, with revenue growth at stable margins delivering continued operating profit progression excluding non-recurring trading items.

EMEA Services

In EMEA Services, we have continued to deliver on our growth strategy with orders and revenue in the quarter ahead of the prior year at expected margins. This growth was driven by good performance across the division, particularly in our Cyber Information & Training business.

Global Products

Our Global Products division has also performed well in the first quarter with orders, revenue and operating profit all ahead of the prior year, driven by good performance in all of our core product businesses, particularly QinetiQ North America.

Strategy Update

Our strategy to focus on our customers' needs and grow the company, whilst enhancing returns for shareholders, continues to gather momentum. In the first quarter, we have delivered a number of milestones that demonstrate progress in leveraging investments in our core capabilities, such as the recently renegotiated Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) contract with the UK MOD, and the acquisitions of QinetiQ Germany and QinetiQ Target Systems. We continue to pursue strategy-led investments in further organic opportunities and complementary acquisitions to drive sustainable growth in the years ahead.

We are building on our commitment to lead and modernise UK test and evaluation:

·

Exercise Formidable Shield 2019, one of the world's largest maritime live-fire integrated air and missile defence exercises was delivered at the Hebrides range that we operate on behalf of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). Ships from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States participated in more than a dozen successful live-fire and simulated engagements against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets. This exercise was enabled by our recent investment in the LTPA contract, through the air range modernisation programme.

·

We delivered the first major milestone of the renegotiated LTPA contract, achieving initial operating capability on schedule for the UK MOD, which demonstrates that we are meeting our customers' performance requirements and successfully transitioning to the new ways of working.

·

Building on the renegotiated LTPA, we secured a £19m, nine-year contract to modernise and deliver acoustic and electromagnetic signature measurement and analysis services. These services are critical to enhancing the operational advantage of Royal Navy warships and submarines by decreasing their chances of detection.

We have made further progress in becoming a more international company:

·

Following our successful competitive win of the Common Robotic System Individual (CRS-I) program of record from the US Department of Defense in March 2019, we have delivered the first robots on schedule under the Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phase. Through the CRS-I program we will be delivering up to 3,000 advanced back-packable ground robots to the US Army over the next seven years.

·

As part of the LTPA air range modernisation programme contracted in 2016, QinetiQ Germany has secured a €10m contract to provide range clearance services in the UK over the next nine years. These services will leverage our acquisition of QinetiQ Germany by utilising our fleet of PC-12 aircraft configured as maritime patrol aircraft.

We are also advancing both our commercial and technical innovation to meet our customers' needs:

·

In October 2018, we signed a ten-year framework contract to be the Engineering Delivery Partner (EDP) to the UK MOD's procurement agency DE&S, leading a supply chain of more than 120 companies through which we have now secured over £100m of tasking orders.

·

We are successfully leveraging our acquisition of QinetiQ Target Systems, with the integration for the Royal Navy of the new Rattler supersonic target into UK ranges we operate under the LTPA. We are also undertaking final flight-testing of the completely re-designed Banshee Next Generation (NG) aerial target as part of our continued investment in the future generation of unmanned aerial systems.

AGM

QinetiQ's 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 11am today at the offices of Ashurst LLP, Fruit and Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PQ.

About QinetiQ:

QinetiQ (QQ.L) is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and critical infrastructure markets. We work in partnership with our customers to solve real world problems through innovative solutions delivering operational and competitive advantage. Visit our website www.QinetiQ.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @QinetiQ. Visit our blog www.QinetiQ-blogs.com.

For further information please contact:

David Bishop, Group Director Investor Relations and Communications:

+44 (0) 7920 108675

Ian Brown, Group Head of Investor Relations:

+44 (0) 7908 251123

QinetiQ press office:

+44 (0) 1252 393500

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 06:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
02:45aQINETIQ : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
07/10QINETIQ REVEALS ITS ROLE IN THE BIRT : Science Museum's Top Secret exhibition ce..
AQ
07/10QINETIQ : reveals its role in the birth of the internet
PU
07/03QINETIQ : Apprentices Giant Hawker Typhoon Sculpture - Sentinel of the 2019 Chal..
AQ
06/25QINETIQ : signs new contract with the Royal Navy to optimise gunnery training
AQ
06/24QINETIQ : JV opens new defence plant in Dubai
AQ
06/24QINETIQ : New defence and technology facility opens at Tawazun Industrial Park
AQ
06/05QINETIQ : New contract with the Royal Navy will extend QinetiQ's test and evalua..
AQ
05/31QINETIQ : Canadian Armed Forces' new unmanned surveillance drones will be equipp..
AQ
05/30QINETIQ : Brings to Market the Air-Launched 'Rattler' UAV Supersonic Target
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 951 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Finance 2020 174 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 1 555 M
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 288,00  GBp
Last Close Price 277,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wynne Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Director-Engineering & Operations
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC-3.21%1 935
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.86%116 441
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.65%101 092
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.29%55 013
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.44%53 594
RAYTHEON17.74%50 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group