Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  QinetiQ Group plc    QQ.   GB00B0WMWD03

QINETIQ GROUP PLC

(QQ.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QinetiQ : HMS Oardacious visits Haslar Maritime Technology Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:06am EDT
21 Oct 2019

QinetiQ welcomed the crew of HMS OARDACIOUS to its Haslar Maritime Technology Park in Gosport last Friday prior to the crew's departure for the Canary Islands and their month-long row across the Atlantic.

Expedition Leader Lieutenant Hugo Mitchell-Heggs and fellow crew members Lieutenant Callum Fraser, Petty Officer Dylan Woods and Leading Engineer Technician Matt Harvey will spend over 30 days at sea, rowing for two hours and resting for two for the entire journey. Their voyage is part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge and the team hope to raise in excess of £100,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity to provide a lasting legacy of mental health and well-being support to the submarine community - serving, retired and families.

The Ocean Basin at Haslar is 5.5m deep with a surface area larger than the pitch at Wembley Stadium - holding 40,000 tonnes of water. Normally used to test scale models of submarines, warships, tankers and yachts, the Ocean Basin also offers an ideal environment to prove HMS OARDACIOUS's self-righting design and practice capsize drills. The facility is maintained through a long term partnership with UK MOD - the Maritime Strategic Capability Agreement (MSCA) - providing vital support to UK MOD and its subcontractors. The capabilities are also used to support wider international defence programmes and for providing a unique environment to develop future scientists and engineers through STEM related activities.

Lieutenant Hugo Mitchell-Heggs said, "We're proud to be the first ever official Royal Navy team to attempt this Atlantic crossing, and even more so for showcasing the Royal Navy submarine service in this unique environment. It's been a busy 15 months of preparation; we've trained relentlessly, both on the water and in the gym to face the physical and mental aspects of the challenge ahead. None of this would have been possible without the support of our defence enterprise and affiliates who have sponsored the HMS OARDACIOUS campaign. Thank you to the team at QinetiQ Haslar who volunteered their time to help; our capsize drill and time spend in the Ocean basin has been invaluable to building our confidence in our ocean rowing boat and trusting its self-righting characteristics. To find out more about the team, the challenge or to follow our journey please visit www.hmsoardacious.comwhere you can sign up for updates or make a charitable donation to our cause."

Ocean Basin Facility Manager Nick Penn said, "QinetiQ's Ocean Basin is one of the biggest in the world capable of such accurate measurement of models in a range of simulated sea states. We also use the facility to support STEM related activities such as our annual model power boat racing competition with local school children and the biennial international human powered submarine races. We were delighted to be able to help the crew of HMS OARDACIOUS, in their planned endeavour and their mission to raise money for a charity close to the hearts of many of us in QinetiQ".

HMS OARDACIOUS departs from La Gomera in December arriving in Antigua a month, and 4,800km, later.

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINETIQ GROUP PLC
10:06aQINETIQ : ‘Topping out' ceremony marks milestone in the development of Por..
PU
10:06aQINETIQ : HMS Oardacious visits Haslar Maritime Technology Park
PU
10/15QINETIQ : Space Opens New State-of-the-Art Cleanroom Facilities
PU
10/08QINETIQ : Ottawa Airport Authority, NAV CANADA and QinetiQ Canada Partner to Tri..
AQ
10/03QINETIQ : Ottawa Airport Authority, NAV CANADA and QinetiQ Canada Partner to Tri..
PU
10/03QINETIQ : Ottawa airport authority, nav canada and qinetiq canada partner to tri..
AQ
10/02QINETIQ : more than doubles size of US operations with acquisition of MTEQ
PU
10/02QINETIQ : acquisition of MTEQ
PU
09/23GENERAL DYNAMICS : Army boosts UK prosperity with £3m funding through DASA auton..
AQ
09/20WANTED : Gamers to keep us all safe online
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 957 M
EBIT 2020 124 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Finance 2020 146 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 1 728 M
Chart QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
QinetiQ Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINETIQ GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 298,50  GBp
Last Close Price 308,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Wadey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wynne Elliott Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Beresford Group Director-Engineering & Operations
David Miles Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Willis Managing Director-Cyber, Information & Training
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINETIQ GROUP PLC7.54%2 224
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.47%116 786
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.25%105 187
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION42.76%59 155
RAYTHEON30.26%55 628
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.95%50 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group