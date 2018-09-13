QinetiQ : Investor teach-in

News release

QinetiQ Group plc

Investor teach-in

13 September 2018- QinetiQ Group plc (QinetiQ or the Group) is hosting a teach-in for investors and analysts in London today on its international businesses and strategy.

There will be no new material information disclosed and access to the event will not be possible without pre-registration.

A live webcast and recording will be available at www.QinetiQ.com/Investors, during and after the event.

