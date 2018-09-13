Log in
QINETIQ GROUP PLC
QinetiQ : Investor teach-in

09/13/2018

News release

QinetiQ Group plc

Investor teach-in

13 September 2018- QinetiQ Group plc (QinetiQ or the Group) is hosting a teach-in for investors and analysts in London today on its international businesses and strategy.

There will be no new material information disclosed and access to the event will not be possible without pre-registration.

A live webcast and recording will be available at www.QinetiQ.com/Investors, during and after the event.

About QinetiQ:

QinetiQ (QQ.L) is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and critical infrastructure markets. We work in partnership with our customers to solve real world problems through innovative solutions delivering operational and competitive advantage. Visit our website www.QinetiQ.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @QinetiQ. Visit our blog www.QinetiQ-blogs.com.

For further information please contact:

David Bishop, Group Director Investor Relations and Communications: +44 (0) 7920 108675

Ian Brown, Group Head of Investor Relations: +44 (0) 7908 251123

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:12:16 UTC
