QinetiQ : completes acquisition of E.I.S. Aircraft Operations

QinetiQ Group plc ("QinetiQ") is pleased to announce that, following receipt of required approvals, it has completed the acquisition of E.I.S. Aircraft Operations ("Aircraft Operations").

of an agreement to acquire Aircraft Operations. This follows the announcement on 24 April 2018

Aircraft Operations is a leading provider of airborne training services based in Germany. The acquisition of Aircraft Operations delivers a number of strategic benefits to QinetiQ, including strengthening our capability integration, threat representation and operational readiness offering to customers, while accelerating our international growth.

