QinetiQ : completes acquisition of E.I.S. Aircraft Operations

10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST
18 Oct 2018
Share

QinetiQ Group plc ("QinetiQ") is pleased to announce that, following receipt of required approvals, it has completed the acquisition of E.I.S. Aircraft Operations ("Aircraft Operations").

This follows the announcement on 24 April 2018of an agreement to acquire Aircraft Operations.

Aircraft Operations is a leading provider of airborne training services based in Germany. The acquisition of Aircraft Operations delivers a number of strategic benefits to QinetiQ, including strengthening our capability integration, threat representation and operational readiness offering to customers, while accelerating our international growth.

For further information please contact:

David Bishop, Group Director Investor Relations and Communications:

+44 (0) 7920 108675

Ian Brown, Group Head of Investor Relations:

+44 (0) 7908 251123

Jon Hay-Campbell, Group Head of Communications:

+44 (0) 7500 856953

Disclaimer

QinetiQ Group plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:04 UTC
