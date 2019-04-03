QinetiQ : employs people power by launching Kokoda Challenge 2019, raising funds for Legacy Australia

In 2019, QinetiQ will raise funds for Legacy with a group of QinetiQ trekkers walking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea later this year. But they won't be alone - the other 380 people employed by QinetiQ Australia will also have the opportunity to contribute to this goal; by tracking their daily steps, fundraising and competing in tournaments to try and match the gruelling kilometres that their colleagues will achieve.

Every step will promote awareness of Legacy Australia and the incredible support they give to Australian Families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent during or after their Defence service. Backing up QinetiQ and Legacy's incredible effort in 2017 when over $100,000 was raised, this time QinetiQ is attempting to beat that target.

The Kokoda track is 96km across gruelling terrain on the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea. The track was the location of the 1942 World War II battle between Japanese and Allied - primarily Australian - forces in what was then the Australian territory of Papua. Hot, humid days with intensely cold nights, torrential rainfall and the risk of malaria make it a challenging trek. Hiking the trail normally takes between four and twelve days; the fastest recorded time is 16 hours 34 minutes.

Each QinetiQ employee will walk the distance - whether it's on the Owen Stanley Range, or in their own home town. QinetiQ's Kokoda Challenge 2019 offers all employees the chance to get involved in this incredible human effort and raise funds for Legacy Australia.

QinetiQ Managing Director Greg Barsby, who will be walking with the trekkers in Papua New Guinea, said:

'At QinetiQ, we have a strong sense of community and corporate responsibility, as shown by our previous years' fundraising efforts for Legacy, as well as Soldier On, the Australian War Memorial and Integra Service Dogs.

'This year, our employee-led CSR Committee are helping us to coordinate a company-wide effort to maximise the positive effect we can have for Legacy Australia, by way of more funds raised and more exposure for their continued support to Australian families of veterans.'

To get the whole of QinetiQ Australia involved, QinetiQ we will be providing employees with a step-tracker and asking all of them to trek the same number of kms as a group over a 7 day tournament in August. The team will also raise awareness of the incredible effort of soldiers in 1942, through a catalogue of fundraising activities over the next 6 months, raising much needed funds for Legacy.

Rick Cranna, Legacy Australia Chairman, said that Legacy Australia is tremendously grateful for QinetiQ's continued financial support:

'QinetiQ's support and the funds raised by the whole business will greatly assist with Legacy Australia's national youth developmental programs and help Legacy make a real difference to the lives of families who have suffered as a result of the service of a family member.

'QinetiQ's fundraising efforts back in 2017 of over $100,000 greatly assisted Legacy Australia's Operation Kokoda Challenge. We in Legacy are very excited about the possibilities when up to 400 QinetiQ staff getting behind the effort to raise funds. Those funds raised will play a big part in funding the 2020 Legacy Australia Operation Kokoda Challenge for our Legacy Juniors.'

To make a donation to QinetiQ's Kokoda Challenge 2019 in support of Legacy Australia, visit https://give.everydayhero.com/au/team-qinetiq