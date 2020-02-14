DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors



14.02.2020 / 19:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 14 February 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as "Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors.

The 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as 'Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.', hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') was convened by way of conference call in the morning of 14 February 2020, with the due count of the directors being 9 and the actual count being 9. The attendance was in compliance with the requirements under applicable laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association. Notice of the meeting was dispatched by Email on 11 February 2020, and the supervisors and the senior management of the Company sat in on the meeting. The notification and convening of the meeting complied with the requirements under the Company Law and the Articles of Association. The Meeting was held by Mr. Liang Haishan, the chairman of the board. The following resolutions have been considered and approved after prudent review of the attending directors:

I. The Proposal on Convening 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

(Poll Result: For: 9; Against: 0; Abstain: 0)

The Company convened the 5th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors on 21 November 2019, on which considering and approving the Proposal on Amending the 'Articles of Association' of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. , the Proposal on Amending the 'Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' General Meeting' of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.. Pursuant to the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the Shareholders' General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (????????????????????????????????????), the Company, as a joint stock limited company registered in China and listed abroad, intends to modify the relevant contents of the aforesaid rules concerning the notice period for convening the Shareholders' General Meeting and other matters, details of which please refer to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 5th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. published by the Company on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 22 November 2019 and the relevant announcements disclosed on the same day. The aforesaid proposals are subject to consideration of the Shareholders' General Meeting. It is hereby proposed that the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 to consider the aforesaid two proposals.

For details, please refer to the Notice on Convening 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (No.: L2020-004) published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day of this announcement.

II. The Proposal on Delay of the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

(Poll Result: For: 7; Against: 0; Abstain: 0)

Pursuant to the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Draft), there are some shares in the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme (hereinafter referred to as the 'Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme') remaining unvested. Based on confidence in the company's future sustainable development and interpretation of the company's stock value, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to change the duration of the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme from 'not exceed 36 months' to 'not exceed 60 months', calculating from the time when the Subject Shares are registered to the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme.

The two Directors, Liang Haishan and Tan Lixia, are the beneficiaries of Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme, so they have avoided voting on the proposal.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on Delay of the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (No.: L2020-005) published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on the same day of this announcement.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de