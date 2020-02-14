DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee



14.02.2020 / 19:41

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 14 February 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as "Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.", D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee.

The 6th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') was convened by the way of conference calls in the morning of 14 February 2020, with the due count of the supervisors being 3 and the actual count being 3. The attendance was in compliance with the requirements under applicable laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association. Notice of the meeting was dispatched by Email on 12 February 2020, and the senior management of the Company sat in on the meeting. The notification and convening of the meeting complied with the requirements under the Company Law and the Articles of Association. The Meeting was held by Mr. Wang Peihua, the chairman of the Supervisory Committee. The following resolutions have been considered and approved after prudent review of the attending supervisors:

The Proposal on Delay of the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

(Poll Result: For: 3; Against: 0; Abstain: 0)

Based on the confidence in the Company's future sustainable development and the judgment on the value of the Company's share, the supervisors agree to change the duration of the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Draft) from 'not exceed 36 months' to 'not exceed 60 months', calculating from the time when the Subject Shares are registered to the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme, namely 28 March 2017. The above change does not impair the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole. Besides, the supervisors agree to amend the Phase II Stock Ownership Scheme of Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Draft) accordingly.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de