Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital

Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 4 November 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible Bonds and Changes in Share Capital.

- Information on the conversion: As of 31 October 2019, a total amount of RMB967,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds have been converted into 66,199 shares of the Company, representing 0.001% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion in October;

- Information on the outstanding convertible bonds: As of 31 October 2019, an amount of RMB3,006,523,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds remained outstanding, representing 99.968% of the total value of the issued Haier Convertible Bonds.

I. Listing of the Convertible Bonds

Approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2018] No.1912), the Company publicly issued 30,074,900 convertible corporate bonds at the par value of RMB100 each on 18 December 2018, and the total amount issued is RMB3,007.49 million. The convertible corporate bonds in this Issuance is preferentially placed to the original A shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at CSDC Shanghai Branch by the Issuer after the closing date of record, and the remainders after preferential placing to the original A shareholders (including the preferential placing abandoned by the original A shareholders) would be placed offline to institutional investors and offered online to social public investors through the SSE trading system. The Lead Main Underwriter and the Joint Main Underwriter shall carry out underwriting for the portion of the subscription amount less than RMB3,007.49 million.

Agreed by Shanghai Stock Exchange (Self-regulation Decision [2019] No.14), the Company's convertible corporate bonds of RMB3,007.49 million will be listed and trade on SSE from 18 January 2019. The bonds are referred to as "Haier Convertible Bonds" and the bond code is "110049".

According to the Prospectus of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. on Public Issuance of A-share Convertible Bonds, Haier Convertible Bond issued by the Company can be converted into A-shares of the Company from 25 June 2019. The conversion period commenced from 25 June 2019 to 17 December 2024, and the stock code is "190049". The initial conversion price was RMB14.55 per share, and in view of the Company's implementation of the 2018 annual equity distribution in August 2019, the conversion price of Haier Convertible Bonds was adjusted to RMB14.20 per share. For details, please refer to the announcement of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Price Adjustment of Convertible Bonds to Shares (Announcement No.: 2019-059) disclosed by the Company on 2 August 2019.

II. Information on Conversion of the Convertible Bonds

During the period from 28 September 2019 to 31 October 2019, an amount of RMB2,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds were converted into 140 shares of the Company, representing 0.000002% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion. As of 31 October 2019, a total amount of RMB967,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds have been converted into 66,199 shares of the Company, representing 0.001% of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before the conversion in October; an amount of RMB3,006,523,000 of Haier Convertible Bonds remained outstanding, representing 99.968% of the total value of the issued Haier Convertible Bonds.

III. Information on Changes in the Share Capital

Changes in the share capital of the Company immediately after the conversion of the Convertible Bonds are shown as follows:

Unit: shares

Stock Category Before the change

(28 September 2019) Conversion of the Convertible Bonds After the change

(31 October 2019) Unrestricted tradable shares 6,368,482,759 140 6,368,482,899 A shares 6,097,468,786 140 6,097,468,926 Overseas listed foreign shares (D shares) 271,013,973 0 271,013,973 Total number of shares 6,368,482,759 140 6,368,482,899

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

