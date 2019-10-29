Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Qingdao Haier    600690   CNE000000CG9

QINGDAO HAIER

(600690)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:00 CET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:00 CET

29.10.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 October 2019, 10:00 CET

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 October 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") announces financial figures for the first nine months of 2019, on 30 October 2019.

On this occasion, the Company cordially invites investors, analysts and press representatives to an earnings call with Mr. Wei Gong, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Guozhen Ming, Board Secretary of Haier Smart Home, on Thursday, 31 October 2019, at 10:00 CET.

The call will be held in English.

To participate in the conference, please call the following numbers:

Germany: +49 800 181 3971
CN: +86 4008 423 888
HK: +852 2112 1444
TWN: +886 0080 185 4007
JP: +81 00 531 440 156
SGP: +65 800 492 2072
AU: +61 1 800 015 763
UK: +44 800 068 8186
US: +1 800 811 0860

The code number for all telephone numbers is: 5234031#

You can dial into the conference call at any time during the presentation. Participants who wish to ask questions may do so after the comments of the Management in the Q&A session.

For further information, please see the publication of the Q3 2019 report available on the Company's website as of 30 October 2019 under http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/.


About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


29.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +49 6172 9454 143
Fax: +49 6172 9454 42143
E-mail: y.sun@haier.de
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9 (A-share),
WKN: A2JM2W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 898793

 
End of News DGAP News Service

898793  29.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=898793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINGDAO HAIER
04:05aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Earnings call on Q3 2019 figures on Thursday, 31 Oct..
EQ
10/23HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
10/09"PIONEER" HAIER : Launching a "Scene Revolution" in the Age of Internet of Thing..
BU
09/30HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible..
EQ
09/30HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/30QINGDAO HAIER : Zhang Ruimin, Chairman of Board of Directors of Haier Group Visi..
BU
08/29QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Launches Production of the First Chinese Real-time Manufac..
AQ
07/23QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Smart Home Continues its Climb up the Fortune Global 500 R..
AQ
06/24FROM SMART WASHING TO THE FUTURE OF : Haier Unveils Its Latest 2019 Innovations..
AQ
06/14HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 201 B
EBIT 2019 12 083 M
Net income 2019 8 340 M
Finance 2019 17 321 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 99 921 M
Chart QINGDAO HAIER
Duration : Period :
Qingdao Haier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGDAO HAIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 19,01  CNY
Last Close Price 15,69  CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Gang Li Director & General Manager
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Pei Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Kevin F. Nolan Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER13.29%14 137
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 634
WHIRLPOOL44.61%10 145
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 616
RINNAI CORPORATION11.29%3 691
ARCELIK AS--.--%2 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group