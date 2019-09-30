Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Qingdao Haier    600690   CNE000000CG9

QINGDAO HAIER

(600690)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2019 / 21:17
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
6368482759


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Internet: www.haier.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882709  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882709&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINGDAO HAIER
03:25pHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible..
EQ
03:20pHAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/30QINGDAO HAIER : Zhang Ruimin, Chairman of Board of Directors of Haier Group Visi..
BU
08/29QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Launches Production of the First Chinese Real-time Manufac..
AQ
07/23QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Smart Home Continues its Climb up the Fortune Global 500 R..
AQ
06/24FROM SMART WASHING TO THE FUTURE OF : Haier Unveils Its Latest 2019 Innovations..
AQ
06/14HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
06/12HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
03/27China's top businesswoman accuses private sector of bribery
RE
01/30Tariff wars - duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 201 B
EBIT 2019 12 162 M
Net income 2019 8 361 M
Finance 2019 17 348 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 93 291 M
Chart QINGDAO HAIER
Duration : Period :
Qingdao Haier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGDAO HAIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 19,00  CNY
Last Close Price 15,30  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Pei Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Kevin F. Nolan Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Guo Qing Ming Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER10.97%13 158
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 059
WHIRLPOOL45.50%9 879
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 042
RINNAI CORP4.43%3 474
ARCELIK AS--.--%2 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group