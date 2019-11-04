Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/04/2019 | 01:50pm EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
04.11.2019 / 19:47
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
31.10.2019
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
6368482899
