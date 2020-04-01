Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Notifications on the completion of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 1 April 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published mandatory announcements in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the completion of the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd held on 31 March 2020.

The announcements consist of the following documents and are in full available at:

http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/gsgg/ShareholdersMeeting/

Announcement on Resolutions at the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 Legal Opinion of King & Wood Mallesons (Qingdao) on the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Rules of Procedure for the General Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Haier Smart Home APP, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Qingdao Haier Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de