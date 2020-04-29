DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.04.2020 / 21:11

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Notice on Convening the 2019 Annual General Meeting Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 April 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, 'Haier Smart Home' or the 'Company') published the notice on convening the 2019 Annual General Meeting in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 3 June 2020 in Qingdao, China, all A shareholders and D shareholders are entitled for attendance and voting. - Date of convening the general meeting: 3 June 2020 - Online voting system adopted by the general meeting: Online voting system of general meeting by Shanghai Stock Exchange??? - This notice is for A-share shareholders. For the participation of D-share shareholders, please refer to https://www.dgap.de/, German Federal Register and http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/, an invitation letter for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders separately issued to D-share shareholders. I. Basic information of the meeting (I) Type and session of the general meeting: 2019 Annual General Meeting (II) Convener of the general meeting: The Board of Directors (III) Method of voting: A combination of on-site voting and online voting will be adopted for the general meeting (IV) Date, time and venue of the on-site meeting Date and time of the meeting: at 2:30 p.m. on 3 June 2020 Venue of the meeting: Haier University, Haier Industrial Park, Haier Road No.1, Laoshan District, Qingdao City, the PRC (V) Online voting system, beginning and ending voting date and time Online voting system: Online voting system of general meeting by Shanghai Stock Exchange Beginning and ending time of online voting: from 3 June 2020 to 3 June 2020 While adopting the online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange, the time for voting through the voting platform of the trading system shall be the trading hours on the date of convening the general meeting, i.e. from 9:15 a.m. to 9:25 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The time for voting through the internet voting platform shall be from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the date of convening the general meeting. (VI) Voting procedure for margin trading and short selling, refinancing business, accounts of buy-back agreement business and investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Voting involving margin trading and short selling, refinancing business, accounts of buy-back agreement business and investors of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect shall be conducted in accordance with the relevant regulations including the Shanghai Stock Exchange Detailed Rule for Online Voting at Shareholder' Meeting of Listed Companies. (VII) Public solicitation of voting rights from shareholders Not applicable II. Proposals to be considered at the meeting Proposals to be considered at the general meeting and class of shareholders involved in the voting No. Proposals Class of shareholders Shareholders of A Shares Proposals with non-cumulative voting 1 2019 Final Financial Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 2 Report on 2019 Annual Report and its Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 3 Work Report of the Board in 2019 of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 4 Work Report of the Board in 2019 of Supervisors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 5 2019 Internal Control Audit Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 6 Proposal of Profit Distribution in 2019 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 7 Proposal on Renewing Engagement of Accounting Firm of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 8 Proposal on Estimation on Day-to-day Related-party Transaction in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 9 Proposal on Prediction on Providing Guarantees for Subsidiaries in 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 10 Proposal on Conducting Foreign Exchange Funds Derivatives Business of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 11 Proposal of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Completion of Part of Investment Projects Financed by Proceeds and the Permanent Replenishment of Working Capital with Raised Funds Savings ? 12 Proposal of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. On Purchasing Liability Insurance for Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company ? 13 Proposal on Changing Its Part of the Undertakings of Assets Injection of Haier Group Corporation by Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 14 Proposal of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.on Continuing to be Entrusted to Manage Qingdao Haier Optronics Limited ? 15 Proposal on Amending the 'Articles of Association' of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? 16 Proposal on Proposed Registration and Issuance of Debt Financing Instruments of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ? Proposals with cumulative voting 17 Proposal on Election of Independent Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Number of directors to be elected: (1 ) 17.01 Wong Hak Kun ? 1. Disclosure time and media for disclosure of respective proposal For details please refer to the the Announcement on Proposals of the 7th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (No.: L2020-012) and relevant announcements disclosed on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Security Daily and the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange on 30 April 2020. 2. Special proposal: Proposal 15 3. Proposals requiring separate counting for small and medium investors: Proposal 6-11, 13-14,16-17 4. Proposals requiring related shareholders to abstain from voting: Proposal 8 Name of connected shareholders to abstain from voting: Haier Group Corporation, Haier Electric Appliances International Co., Ltd., Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Haier International Co., Limited 5. Proposals involving voting of preferential shareholders: Not applicable III. Notes to voting at the general meeting (I) A shareholder of the Company who exercises voting rights through online voting system of general meeting by Shanghai Stock Exchange, may log in either the voting platform of trading system (through the trading terminal of the designated securities companies for trading) or the internet voting platform (website: vote.sseinfo.com) to vote. For an investor who logs in the internet voting platform to vote for the first time, authentication of his/her capacity as a shareholder is required. Please see the explanation on the internet voting platform for the specific operations. (II) A shareholder who exercises voting rights through the online voting system of general meeting by Shanghai Stock Exchange, may participate in online voting with any of his/her accounts holding shares certificates of the Company if he/she has multiple shareholder accounts. After voting, the ordinary shares of the same class or preferential shares of the same type under all the shareholder accounts of such shareholder shall be deemed as having voted in the same way. (III) If the number of votes cast by the shareholders exceeds the number of votes they have, or if the number of votes cast in the competitive election exceeds the number of candidates, the vote cast on the proposal shall be deemed invalid. (IV) If a voting right is repeatedly exercised through on-site voting, the online voting platform of Shanghai Stock Exchange or by other means, the first vote shall prevail. (V) Shareholders shall only submit their votes after votes on all proposals are completed. (VI) The voting method for electing directors, independent directors and supervisors by means of cumulative voting system is detailed in Annex 2. IV. Attendees of the meeting (I) Shareholders whose names appear on the register kept by Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository & Clearing Corporation Limited after the trading hours on the date of record is entitled to attend the general meeting, particulars of which are set out in the table below, and may appoint proxy(ies) in writing to attend and vote at the general meeting. Such proxy(ies) need not to be the shareholder(s) of the Company. Class of shares Stock code Stock name Record date ? Shares 600690 Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. 27 May 2020 (II) Directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company. (III) Lawyers engaged by the Company. (IV) Other persons. V. Registration for the meeting (I) Domestic Shareholder (A Shareholder) (1)Method of Registration: Individual shareholders go through registration procedures with shareholder account cards, personal ID cards and shareholding certificates (the entrusted agents hold the authorized person's stock account card, the authorized person 's shareholding certificate, the power of attorney, and the agent 's ID card); The legal person shareholder shall carry out the registration formalities with the certificate of the legal person unit, the shareholder account card, the power of attorney and the ID card of the attendee. Shareholders in other places can register by fax or letter (subject to the fax or letter received by the Company before 16:00 p.m. 29 May 2020). (2) Time of Registration?28 May 2020-29 May 2020 9:30-11:30 a.m., 13:00-16:00 p.m. (3) Address of Registration: Securities Department, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Haier Information Industrial Park, Haier Road No.1, Qingdao (II) Holders of Overseas Listed Foreign Shares (D Shareholder) For details, please refer to the relevant invitation letter of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders issued by the Company to the D shareholders on the Company website at http://www.haier.net/en/investor_relations/haier/, the Disclosure platform for information at https://www.dgap.de/ and German Federal Register. VI. Miscellaneous (I) The meeting lasts for half a day. The shareholders attending the meeting will be responsible for their own accommodation and travelling fees. (II) Contact address: Securities Department, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Haier Information Industrial Park, Haier Road No.1, Qingdao Postal Code: 266101 Contact Person: Ming Guozhen Liu Tao Telephone: 0532-8893 1670 Fax: 0532-8893 1689 About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience. IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de

29.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

