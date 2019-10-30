Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Various Announcements as well as related opinions
30.10.2019
Announcements on the Resolutions of the 4th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors, on the Resolutions of the 4th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee, on the Renaming of the Audit Authority, on the Replacement of Self-raised Funds Pre-Invested in Investment Projects with Funds Raised, and the Authentication Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. On Pre-investment in Investment Projects Financed by Proceeds with Self-raised Funds as well as related opinions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 October 2019 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.) (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") published mandatory announcements in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation (1) to Resolutions of the 4th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors, (2) to Opinions Given by the Independent Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the Relevant Issues at the 4th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors, (3) to Resolutions of the 4th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Supervisory Committee, (4) to the Renaming of the Audit Authority, (5) to the Replacement of Self-raised Funds Pre-Invested in Investment Projects with Funds Raised, (6) to the Verification Opinions on the Replacement of Self-raised Funds Pre-invested in Investment Projects with Funds Raised, and (7) Authentication Report of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. On Pre-investment in Investment Projects Financed by Proceeds with Self-raised Funds.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has developed three platforms - the cloud-based platform U+ Smart Life, which offers customers integrated smart home solutions, the smart manufacturing platform COSMOPlat, which enables customized mass production, and the online platform Shunguang, which facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
IR contact:
Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de
