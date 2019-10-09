Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Qingdao Haier    600690   CNE000000CG9

QINGDAO HAIER

(600690)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

"Pioneer" Haier: Launching a "Scene Revolution" in the Age of Internet of Things

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

At the Pioneer Conference convened by world-famous management scholars, Haier, the global household appliance manufacturing giant, was defined. "It is a global manufacturing enterprise with 70,000 persons, including 4,000 small and micro enterprises, but with only three levels of management". Zhang Ruimin, chairman of Haier Group's board of directors, participated in the conference. This was held on the 9th in California, USA. The "scene innovation under the Internet of Things ecology" led by him is bringing changes to the global manufacturing industry. Such scene innovation may give us an answer: where is the new traffic entrance in the Internet of Things era.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005681/en/

Haier Industrial Park (Photo: Business Wire)

Haier Industrial Park (Photo: Business Wire)

Recently, in Shanghai, China's most important economic center, Haier Smart Home 001 Experience Center, an experiential exhibition hall showing Haier's achievements in intelligent families, officially opened.

This experience center with a cost of nearly 100 million Yuan is built in Shanghai's oldest commercial district. It has two different business logics with its neighbor, the traditional home store Red Star Macalline: within half a month after its opening, the average price of a customer order exceeds 250,000 Yuan, and the largest order is 700,000 units.

However, what excites the head of Hall 001 is not the large order, but Haier has been a smart home since 2000, and now finally sees the turning point.

What is this turning point? The person in charge of the experience center said that more than 1,000 partners came to Haier in the first half month of the opening and asked to be Haier's resource provider. Now partners are more interested in the industrial chain, ecological circle and the resources linked to it behind the enterprise.

Haier's greatest reliance is the Internet of Things (IoT) ecology established over ten years. This tropical rainforest-type IoT ecology is constantly innovating scenes and reconstructing the industrial chain and value chain.

At present, Haier is not selling a single piece of household appliances, but providing complete solutions such as smart living room, smart kitchen and smart bathroom based on scenes.

Manufacturing used to rely on additional investment, expand production lines, reduce costs and increase efficiency by scale. In the digital age, the underlying logic has changed, new technologies emerge in endlessly, and the time window for competing for users has become smaller. President Zhou Yunjie of Haier Group said that product innovation alone is not enough. Enterprises must maintain their dynamic innovation capability and the innovation capability of the overall structure. Haier's smart home solutions not only have technological innovations in the Internet of Things, but also combine with users' dynamic needs, bringing a package of innovations from products to life scenarios.

In Haier's scene ecology, household appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines are installed with sensors, which become "net devices" for collecting various kinds of life scene data and become access ports for the Internet of Things. The demand of users in the scene has become a new business opportunity. In the in-depth interaction with users, Haier has linked multiple industries with network devices as a medium and has continuously formed a new scene ecosystem. For example, the refrigerator-mediated food network links more than 400 ecological resources in eight categories, including fresh food, recipe resources and kitchen utensils, with a cumulative network of 532,800 users and an ecological income of 1.016 billion Yuan as of August 31.

"The manufacturing industry must change. Products in the future will become more and more worthless. The scene is the most valuable." Zhang Ruimin has revealed the transformation code of manufacturing industry in the Internet of Things era. Facing the changes of the times, Haier, striving to cross the "second curve", did not stay away from the household appliance business on which it started. Instead, it used the thinking of "intelligence + ecology" to catalyze mutation and evolve into a brand-new species, becoming the "Internet of Things Ecological Brand" certified by BrandZ, an international authoritative brand organization, and creating a "no ceiling" pioneer business model in the Internet of Things era.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINGDAO HAIER
02:10p"PIONEER" HAIER : Launching a "Scene Revolution" in the Age of Internet of Thing..
BU
09/30HAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Announcement on Results of Conversion of Convertible..
EQ
09/30HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/30QINGDAO HAIER : Zhang Ruimin, Chairman of Board of Directors of Haier Group Visi..
BU
08/29QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Launches Production of the First Chinese Real-time Manufac..
AQ
07/23QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Smart Home Continues its Climb up the Fortune Global 500 R..
AQ
06/24FROM SMART WASHING TO THE FUTURE OF : Haier Unveils Its Latest 2019 Innovations..
AQ
06/14HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
06/12HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
03/27China's top businesswoman accuses private sector of bribery
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 201 B
EBIT 2019 12 162 M
Net income 2019 8 361 M
Finance 2019 17 348 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 99 285 M
Chart QINGDAO HAIER
Duration : Period :
Qingdao Haier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGDAO HAIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 19,00  CNY
Last Close Price 15,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Gang Li Director & General Manager
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Pei Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Kevin F. Nolan Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER12.27%13 862
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 968
WHIRLPOOL46.86%9 850
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%4 863
RINNAI CORPORATION6.86%3 591
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.-3.30%2 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group