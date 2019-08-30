Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Qingdao Haier    600690   CNE000000CG9

QINGDAO HAIER

(600690)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qingdao Haier : Zhang Ruimin, Chairman of Board of Directors of Haier Group Visiting Republic of Tatarstan and Expounding the World-Leading Ecology of Internet of Things

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:08am EDT

On August 28, Haier Industrial Park & Washing Machine Factory located in Czerny at the side of Kama River of Republic of Tatarstan went into operation. Guests including plenipotentiary representative Mr. Kamarov of Russian President in the Federal District of the Volga River, President Minnehanov of the Republic of Tatarstan, Deputy Minister Sergeyevic of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation as well as Economic and Business Envoy Li Jingyan of Chinese Embassy in Russia, etc. attended the opening ceremony with Zhang Ruimin as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Haier Group, and all of the attending guests acknowledged Haier's driving role in Russian regional economic development and therefore welcomed more and more Chinese enterprises to invest in Russia. Before, Haier brand and products have been widely praised by Czerny’s citizens. It is regarded as “the most popular foreign enterprise in the local area.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005220/en/

Zhang Ruimin (one on the right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Zhang Ruimin (one on the right) (Photo: Business Wire)

Haier Industrial Park is the only intelligent interconnection project in the bilateral cooperation at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. It has a total planned investment of 0.314 billion U.S. dollars and can drive industrial investment of 1.0 billion U.S. dollars. "Thanks to the construction of Haier Refrigerator Factory, there are more than 700 workers working here. One of my most important tasks is to enable the citizens have their very good jobs," praised Mr. Maggiev as the mayor of Czerny at the side of Kama River of Republic of Tatarstan. As a platform with global influence, Haier has an advanced commercial mode and high intelligent manufacturing level, which are of far-reaching significance to promoting wisdom transformation of Russia’s industries and diversification of its regional economy.

In the opinion of Haier, global market tilling must be deeply localized and win the trust of local people. Within three years only, Haier has basically realized the “trinity” strategy i.e. localization of R&D, production and sales in Russia.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Ruimin sighed that: "I seldom participate in the opening activities, but I must take part in this activity because the Chinese team and the team of the Republic of Tatarstan joined together at the beginning of this project and they have solved many difficulties." Zhang Ruimin is not only a successful entrepreneur, but also enjoys a high reputation in the field of international business management. His innovative "Rendanheyi" model has been highly recognized by the global management community and the business community. It was said by Zhang Ruimin that: "the single-person-in-one model integrates the value of every employee with the user value which is created, which had been fully reflected in the project of the Republic of Tatarstan."

Deep localization is the effect while Haier’s unique mode of Integrating Order with Personnel is the cause. The greatest challenge of deep localization is how to integrate cultures of different countries. Therefore, Haier has created the “salad” mode. Vegetables in a salad represent cultures of different countries. Salad dressing is Haier’s commercial mode or “Integrating Order with Personnel” mode. At present, the mode of “Integrating Order with Personnel” has been successfully duplicated in countries such as the U.S., New Zealand, Japan and Italy.

Russia is placing emphasis on the development of Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and big data processing. As to how to create the normal form about Internet of Things, Zhang Ruimin was invited to deliver a keynote speech titled as Creating a World-Level Mode of Internet of Things in Kazan University. From “why”, “how to do” to “ultimate target”, he expounded how an enterprise can take the lead in the era of Internet of Things through mode reform.

Innovation about commercial modes can stimulate the creativity vitality of an economy. Haier, which is taking the initiative in mode innovation and cultural integration, is expected to become a new template for localization of foreign-funded enterprises in Russia and cooperative development, co-creation and win-win of China and Russia.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QINGDAO HAIER
01:08aQINGDAO HAIER : Zhang Ruimin, Chairman of Board of Directors of Haier Group Visi..
BU
08/29QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Launches Production of the First Chinese Real-time Manufac..
AQ
07/23QINGDAO HAIER : Haier Smart Home Continues its Climb up the Fortune Global 500 R..
AQ
06/24FROM SMART WASHING TO THE FUTURE OF : Haier Unveils Its Latest 2019 Innovations..
AQ
06/14HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
06/12HAIER : Ranked In BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands
BU
03/27China's top businesswoman accuses private sector of bribery
RE
01/30Tariff wars - duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
2018Japan's Daikin to buy Austria's AHT Cooling for $1 billion
RE
2018Qingdao Haier's D-shares open flat in Frankfurt debut
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 201 B
EBIT 2019 12 215 M
Net income 2019 8 393 M
Finance 2019 16 181 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 99 030 M
Chart QINGDAO HAIER
Duration : Period :
Qingdao Haier Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QINGDAO HAIER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 19,58  CNY
Last Close Price 15,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Shan Liang Chairman & General Manager
Pei Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Gong Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Kevin F. Nolan Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Guo Qing Ming Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINGDAO HAIER13.29%13 947
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%46 449
WHIRLPOOL28.49%8 724
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%4 772
RINNAI CORP-5.00%3 258
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLINC CO LTD-3.96%2 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group