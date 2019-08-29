Qingdao Port International : RECEIPT OF THE DECISION REGARDING NO PROHIBITION FOR THE REVIEW ON THE ANTI-MONOPOLY CONCENTRATION OF BUSINESS UNDERTAKINGS BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

RECEIPT OF THE DECISION REGARDING NO PROHIBITION

FOR THE REVIEW ON THE ANTI-MONOPOLY

CONCENTRATION OF BUSINESS UNDERTAKINGS

BY THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

We refer to the announcement of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 9 July 2019, in relation to, among others, the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of Weihai Municipal Government having agreed to gratuitously transfer the 100% equity interests (excluding non-operating assets and the corresponding liabilities) in Weihai Port Group Co., Ltd. held by it to Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd. ("QDP") (the "Gratuitous Transfer"). The Gratuitous Transfer is subject to the approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation on the declaration of concentration of business undertakings.

On 29 August 2019, the Company received a notice from QDP, the controlling shareholder of the Company, stating that QDP had received the Decision Regarding No Prohibition for the Review on the Anti-monopolyConcentration of Business Undertakings (《經營者集中反壟斷審查不予禁止決定 書》) issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (Anti-monopoly Review Decision

(2019) No. 309), the main content of which is set out as below:

"According to Article 26 of the Anti-monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China, it is hereby decided that, after review, no prohibition towards Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd.'s acquisition of equity interests in Weihai Port Group Co., Ltd. shall be conducted. The concentration can be implemented with immediate effect since the date indicated. Other issues not involving the anti- monopoly concentration of business undertakings shall be dealt with in compliance with relevant laws. "