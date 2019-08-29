MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Qingling Motors Co Ltd 1122 CNE1000003Y4 QINGLING MOTORS CO LTD (1122) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/28 1.85 HKD -1.60% 10:26a QINGLING MOTORS : Announcement of interim results 2019 PU 10:21a QINGLING MOTORS : Inside information - litigation PU 06/03 QINGLING MOTORS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Qingling Motors : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS 2019 0 08/29/2019 | 10:26am EDT Send by mail :

Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018, as follows: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3 2,414,401 2,571,050 Cost of sales (1,974,535) (2,093,041) Gross profit 439,866 478,009 Other income 119,613 116,480 Impairment losses, net of reversal 10 (116) 30 Other gains and losses, net (730) (12,161) Distribution and selling expenses (117,757) (81,974) Administrative expenses (109,740) (113,027) Research costs (85,307) (86,754) Provision for litigation 14 - (80,000) Finance costs (2,059) - Share of profit of an associate 319 257 Share of profit of joint ventures 1,279 17,162 Profit before tax 4 245,368 238,022 Income tax expense 5 (29,066) (40,413) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period 216,302 197,609 - 1 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 NOTE RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 212,579 195,366 Non-controlling interests 3,723 2,243 216,302 197,609 Earnings per share Basic 7 RMB0.09 RMB0.08 - 2 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 30 June 2019 At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 8 757,563 750,856 Right-of-use assets 25,242 - Prepaid lease payments - 36,677 Investment properties 43,080 28,901 Intangible assets 251,505 265,574 Interest in an associate 8,120 7,801 Interests in joint ventures 503,047 501,768 Deferred tax assets 15,099 23,384 1,603,656 1,614,961 Current assets Inventories 726,218 652,059 Trade, bills and other receivables and prepayments 9 2,200,279 2,756,258 Prepaid lease payments - 1,383 Tax recoverable 5,948 - Bank deposits with original maturity more than three months 11 4,461,042 1,134,314 Restricted bank balances 12 79,999 79,999 Bank deposits, bank balances and cash 12 1,591,711 4,654,277 9,065,197 9,278,290 Current liabilities Trade, bills and other payables 13 2,363,428 2,169,853 Provision for litigation 14 81,960 - Lease liabilities 2,633 - Tax liabilities 1,346 9,848 Contract liabilities 183,362 418,380 Refund liabilities 83,279 84,316 2,716,008 2,682,397 Net current assets 6,349,189 6,595,893 Total assets less current liabilities 7,952,845 8,210,854 - 3 - C O N D E N S E D C O N S O L I D A T E D S T A T E M E N T O F F I N A N C I A L P O S I T I O N (CONTINUED) At 30 June 2019 At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 NOTE RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Capital and reserves Share capital 2,482,268 2,482,268 Share premium and reserves 5,147,021 5,331,605 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 7,629,289 7,813,873 Non-controlling interests 313,964 310,241 Total equity 7,943,253 8,124,114 Non-current liabilities Deferred income - government grants 9,140 6,740 Provision for litigation 14 - 80,000 Lease liabilities 452 - 9,592 86,740 7,952,845 8,210,854 - 4 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Statutory Discretionary Non- Share Share Capital surplus surplus Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve fund reserve fund profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) At 1 January 2019 (audited) 2,482,268 1,764,905 571,200 1,143,180 2,347 1,849,973 7,813,873 310,241 8,124,114 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 212,579 212,579 3,723 216,302 2018 final dividend declared (Note 6) - - - - - (397,163) (397,163) - (397,163) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 2,482,268 1,764,905 571,200 1,143,180 2,347 1,665,389 7,629,289 313,964 7,943,253 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) At 1 January 2018 (audited) 2,482,268 1,764,905 572,239 1,098,315 2,347 1,838,229 7,758,303 304,544 8,062,847 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - 195,366 195,366 2,243 197,609 2017 final dividend declared (Note 6) - - - - - (397,163) (397,163) - (397,163) Dividend declared by a subsidiary to a non-controlling shareholder - - - - - - - (2,046) (2,046) At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 2,482,268 1,764,905 572,239 1,098,315 2,347 1,636,432 7,556,506 304,741 7,861,247 - 5 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 179,797 232,156 Increase in inventories (67,572) (134,859) Decrease in trade, bills and other receivables and prepayments 555,607 440,444 Increase in trade, bills and other payables 216,395 67,242 Decrease in contract liabilities (235,018) (135,822) Other operating activities (33,868) (95,323) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 615,341 373,838 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (48,557) (23,376) Acquisition of intangible assets (1,811) (64,679) Withdrawal of bank deposits with original maturity more than three months 425,834 625,554 Placement of bank deposits with original maturity more than three months (3,711,035) (1,026,345) Interest received 55,558 105,218 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 575 515 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,279,436) (383,113) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (397,163) (397,163) Dividends paid to a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary - NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the " HKICPA ") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules "). PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis.

Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (" HKFRSs "), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of Qingling Motors Co., Ltd. (the " Company ") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the " Group ") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Application of new and amendments to HKFRSs

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC)-Int 23 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs Leases Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in these condensed consolidated financial statements. - 7 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 Leases ("HKAS 17"), and the related interpretations. 2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16. Definition of a lease A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception or modification date. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed. As a lessee Allocation of consideration to components of a contract For a contract that contains a lease component and one or more additional lease or non- lease components, the Group allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. The Group also applies practical expedient not to separate non-lease components from lease component, and instead account for the lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component. - 8 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) Short-term leases The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases of warehouse, building and equipment that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option. Lease payments on short- term leases are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Right-of-use assets Except for short-term leases, the Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and

an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment property as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. The right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property are presented within "investment properties". - 9 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) Lease liabilities At the commencement date of a lease, the Group recognises and measures the lease liability at the present value of lease payments that are unpaid at that date. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. The lease payments include: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group; and

payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. After the commencement date, lease liabilities are adjusted by interest accretion and lease payments. The Group remeasures lease liabilities (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use assets) whenever the lease term has changed, in which case the related lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the date of reassessment. Lease modifications The Group accounts for a lease modification as a separate lease if: the modification increases the scope of the lease by adding the right to use one or more underlying assets; and

the consideration for the leases increases by an amount commensurate with the stand-alone price for the increase in scope and any appropriate adjustments to that stand-alone price to reflect the circumstances of the particular contract. For a lease modification that is not accounted for as a separate lease, the Group remeasures the lease liability based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification. - 10 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) Taxation For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for leasing transactions in which the Group recognises the right-of-use assets and the related lease liabilities, the Group first determines whether the tax deductions are attributable to the right-of-use assets or the lease liabilities. For leasing transactions in which the tax deductions are attributable to the lease liabilities, the Group applies HKAS 12 Income Taxes requirements to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately. Temporary differences relating to right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are not recognised at initial recognition and over the lease terms due to application of the initial recognition exemption. As a lessor Lease modification The Group accounts for a modification to an operating lease as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, considering any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease as part of the lease payments for the new lease. 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 Definition of a lease The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease and not apply this standard to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease. - 11 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated. When applying the modified retrospective approach under HKFRS 16 at transition, the Group applied the following practical expedients to leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, on lease-by-lease basis, to the extent relevant to the respective lease contracts: relied on the assessment of whether leases are onerous by applying HKAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets as an alternative of impairment review; and elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for leases with lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application. On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of HKFRS 16: As at 1 January 2019, the Group recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the related lease liabilities adjusted by any prepaid lease payments by applying HKFRS 16.C8(b)(ii) transition. When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entity at the date of initial application. The lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 4.9%. - 12 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) At 1 January 2019 RMB'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018 40,094 Lease liabilities discounted at relevant incremental borrowing rates 34,975 Less: Recognition exemption - short-term leases (30,620) Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 4,355 Analysed as Current 2,570 Non-current 1,785 4,355 - 13 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 comprises the following: Right-of-use Note assets RMB'000 Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognised upon application of HKFRS 16 4,355 Reclassified from prepaid lease payments (a) 38,060 Less: Right-of-use assets included in investment properties (15,412) 27,003 By class: Leasehold lands 22,648 Warehouse 4,355 27,003 Note: (a) Upfront payments for leasehold land in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") were classified as prepaid lease payments as at 31 December 2018. Upon application of HKFRS 16, the current and non-current portion of prepaid lease payments amounting to RMB1,383,000 and RMB36,677,000, respectively, were reclassified to right-of-use assets. As a lessor In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group is not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases in which the Group is a lessor but account for these leases in accordance with HKFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated. Application of HKFRS 16 as a lessor has had no material impact on the Group's condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019 and its condensed consolidated statement profit or loss and other comprehensive income and cash flow for the current interim period. - 14 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) There was no significant impact of transition to HKFRS 16 on retained profits at 1 January 2019. The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1 January 2019. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. Carrying Carrying amounts amounts previously under reported at HKFRS 16 at 31 December 1 January 2018 Adjustments 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current Assets Prepaid lease payments a 36,677 (36,677) - Investment properties c 28,901 15,412 44,313 Right-of-use assets a, b, c - 27,003 27,003 Current Assets Prepaid lease payments a 1,383 (1,383) - Current Liabilities Lease liabilities b - 2,570 2,570 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities b - 1,785 1,785 - 15 - 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 Leases (Continued) 2.2 Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) Notes: The adjustments are made to reclassify the non-current and current portion of prepaid lease payments to right-of-use assets upon adoption of HKFRS 16. The adjustments are made to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities relating to operating leases upon the adoption of HKFRS 16. The adjustments are made to reclassify the right-of-use assets that meet the definition of investment property to "investment properties" upon the adoption of HKFRS 16. 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

The Group's revenue represents sales of trucks, vehicles, chassis, automobile parts, accessories and others to external customers, net of discounts and sales related tax, that are recognised at a point in time. The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue from its major products: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Types of goods Sales of light-duty trucks 653,725 685,197 Sales of multi-purposes vehicles 76 314 Sales of pick-up trucks 569,071 717,457 Sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks 477,419 462,665 Sales of chassis 606,956 574,212 Sales of automobile parts, accessories and others 107,154 131,205 Total 2,414,401 2,571,050 Except for export sales to countries outside the PRC amounting to approximately RMB12,305,000 (2018: RMB860,000), all other sales of the Group are made to customers located in the PRC. - 16 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers (Continued)

Set out below is the reconciliation of the revenue from contracts with customers disclosed in the segment information: Multi- Medium and Automobile Light-duty purposes Pick-up heavy-duty parts and trucks vehicles trucks trucks accessories Consolidated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2019 Sales of light-duty trucks 653,725 - - - - 653,725 Sales of multi-purposes vehicles - 76 - - - 76 Sales of pick-up trucks - - 569,071 - - 569,071 Sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks - - - 477,419 - 477,419 Sales of chassis 546,358 - 27,064 33,534 - 606,956 Sales of automobile parts, accessories and others - - - - 107,154 107,154 Revenue 1,200,083 76 596,135 510,953 107,154 2,414,401 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Sales of light-duty trucks 685,197 - - - - 685,197 Sales of multi-purposes vehicles - 314 - - - 314 Sales of pick-up trucks - - 717,457 - - 717,457 Sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks - - - 462,665 - 462,665 Sales of chassis 486,768 - 25,098 62,346 - 574,212 Sales of automobile parts, accessories and others - - - - 131,205 131,205 Revenue 1,171,965 314 742,555 525,011 131,205 2,571,050 - 17 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Segment information

The Group is engaged in the manufacture and sales of five categories of products-light- duty trucks, multi-purposes vehicles, pick-up trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks and automobile parts and accessories and the chief operating decision makers (i.e. the Company's executive directors) review the segment information by these categories to allocate resources to segments and to assess their performance. Specifically, the Group's reportable segments under HKFRS 8 Operating Segments are as follows: Light-duty trucks - manufacture and sales of light-duty trucks and chassis Multi-purposes vehicles - manufacture and sales of multi-purposes vehicles Pick-up trucks - manufacture and sales of pick-up trucks and chassis Medium and heavy-duty trucks - manufacture and sales of medium and heavy-duty trucks and chassis Automobile parts and - manufacture and sales of automobile parts, accessories accessories and others - 18 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (ii) Segment information (Continued) Segment revenue and results The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by reportable and operating segments: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Multi- Medium and Automobile Light-duty purposes Pick-up heavy-duty parts and trucks vehicles trucks trucks accessories Consolidated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Segment revenue 1,200,083 76 596,135 510,953 107,154 2,414,401 Result Segment profit 156,583 (13) 43,113 20,861 9,693 230,237 Central administration costs (17,868) Research costs (85,307) Impairment losses, net of reversal (116) Interest income 97,085 Other income 22,528 Other gains and losses, net (730) Finance costs (2,059) Share of profit of an associate 319 Share of profit of joint ventures 1,279 Group's profit before tax 245,368 - 19 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (ii) Segment information (Continued) Segment revenue and results (Continued) Six months ended 30 June 2018 Multi- Medium and Automobile Light-duty purposes Pick-up heavy-duty parts and trucks vehicles trucks trucks accessories Consolidated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Segment revenue 1,171,965 314 742,555 525,011 131,205 2,571,050 Result Segment profit 169,336 19 77,003 38,979 11,456 296,793 Central administration costs (13,785) Research costs (86,754) Impairment losses, net of reversal 30 Interest income 93,152 Other income 23,328 Other gains and losses, net (12,161) Provision for litigation (80,000) Share of profit of an associate 257 Share of profit of joint ventures 17,162 Group's profit before tax 238,022 There have been no inter-segment sales during the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Nil). Segment profit represents the profit earned by each segment without allocation of central administration costs, research costs, interest income, other income, impairment losses (net of reversal), other gains and losses (net), finance costs, share of profit of an associate, share of profit of joint ventures and provision for litigation. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision makers for the purposes of resources allocation and performance assessment. - 20 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (ii) Segment information (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group's assets and liabilities by operating segment: As at 30 June 2019 Multi- Medium and Automobile Light-duty purposes Pick-up heavy-duty parts and trucks vehicles trucks trucks accessories Consolidated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Segment assets 1,308,530 - 689,374 1,118,740 223,375 3,340,019 Interchangeably used assets between segments - inventories 264,915 - property, plant and equipment 139,039 - right-of-use assets 25,242 Investment properties 43,080 Interest in an associate 8,120 Interests in joint ventures 503,047 Restricted bank balances, bank deposits, bank balances and cash 6,132,752 Other unallocated assets 212,639 Consolidated total assets 10,668,853 Liabilities Segment liabilities 239,610 - 118,988 156,827 - 515,425 Unallocated trade, bills and other payables 2,114,644 Unallocated provision for litigation 81,960 Other unallocated liabilities 13,571 Consolidated total liabilities 2,725,600 - 21 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (ii) Segment information (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities (Continued) As at 31 December 2018 Multi- Medium and Automobile Light-duty purposes Pick-up heavy-duty parts and trucks vehicles trucks trucks accessories Consolidated RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) (audited) Assets Segment assets 1,455,922 - 753,808 1,318,500 286,841 3,815,071 Interchangeably used assets between segments - inventories 181,421 - property, plant and equipment 208,446 - prepaid lease payments 38,060 Investment properties 28,901 Interest in an associate 7,801 Interests in joint ventures 501,768 Restricted bank balances, bank deposits, bank balances and cash 5,868,590 Other unallocated assets 243,193 Consolidated total assets 10,893,251 Liabilities Segment liabilities 365,257 - 187,546 152,283 - 705,086 Unallocated trade, bills and other payables 1,967,463 Unallocated provision for litigation 80,000 Other unallocated liabilities 16,588 Consolidated total liabilities 2,769,137 - 22 - 3. REVENUE/SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) (ii) Segment information (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities (Continued) For the purposes of monitoring segment performances and allocating resources between segments: All assets are allocated to operating segments other than interchangeably used assets between segments, investment properties, interest in an associate, interests in joint ventures, restricted bank balances, bank deposits, bank balances and cash, and other unallocated assets held by the head office; and

All liabilities are allocated to operating segments other than unallocated trade, bills and other payables, unallocated provision for litigation and other unallocated liabilities of the head office. - 23 - 4. PROFIT BEFORE TAX Profit before tax has been arrived at after charging (crediting): Salaries and other payments and benefits Retirement benefits scheme contributions Total staff costs (including directors' and supervisors' remuneration) Staff costs capitalised in inventories (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net Amortisation of intangible assets (included in administrative expenses and research costs) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Less: Capitalised in inventories Depreciation of investment properties Depreciation of right-of-use assets Release of prepaid lease payments Minimum lease payments under operating lease in respect of rented premises and production facilities Expenses relating to short-term leases Net foreign exchange losses Cost of inventories recognised as cost of sales Interest income from bank deposits and balances Income from renting investment properties Less: Direct operating expenses from investment properties that generated rental income during the period Income from renting equipment Six months ended 30 June 20192018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) 134,509 127,378 20,875 17,752 155,384 145,130 (47,227) (38,203) 108,157 106,927 (336) 3,237 17,687 13,218 19,630 24,807 (6,329) (12,281) 13,301 12,526 1,233 1,008 1,761 - - 691 - 17,353 17,140 - 3,548 8,844 1,974,535 2,093,041 (97,085) (93,152) (2,913) (2,948) 1,350 1,362 (1,563) (1,586) (19,055) (19,748) - 24 - 5. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current tax 19,631 31,201 Under provision in respect of prior year 1,150 2,133 Deferred tax 8,285 7,079 Total income tax expense charged for the period 29,066 40,413 According to the Notice of the Enterprise Income Tax for Implementation of Exploration and Development of Western Region (Notice of the State Administration of Taxation No. 12 [2012]) and the Catalogue of Industries Encouraged to Develop in the Western Region (Order of the National Development and Reform Commission No. 15), companies located in the western region of the PRC and engaged in the businesses encouraged by the PRC government are entitled to the preferential enterprise income tax ("EIT") rate of 15% if their revenue from encouraged businesses in a year accounts for more than 70% of total revenue. The Company and 重 慶 慶 鈴 模 具 有 限 公 司, a subsidiary of the Company, are engaged in the encouraged businesses included in the related notice and catalogue and the revenue from these encouraged businesses is expected to account for more than 70% of their respective total revenue for the year ending 31 December 2019, and therefore continue to enjoy the preferential EIT rate of 15% for the current period. 重 慶 慶 鈴 技 術 中 心, a subsidiary of the Company, is subject to EIT rate of 25% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 25% (unaudited)). 慶鈴（深圳）新能源汽車銷售服務有限公司, a new subsidiary of the Company established in August 2018, is subject to EIT rate of 25% for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 6. DIVIDEND During the current interim period, a final dividend of RMB0.16 per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB0.16 per share (unaudited) in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017) was declared to the owners of the Company. The aggregate amount of the final dividend declared in the current interim period amounted to RMB397,163,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB397,163,000 (unaudited)). The directors of the Company have resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil (unaudited)). - 25 - 7. EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Earnings Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings per share (Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company) 212,579 195,366 Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 '000 '000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Number of shares Number of shares for the purpose of basic earnings per share 2,482,268 2,482,268 No diluted earnings per share were presented as there were no potential ordinary shares in issue in both periods presented. 8. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the current interim period, the Group acquired property, plant and equipment of approximately RMB26,576,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB23,521,000 (unaudited)) and disposed of property, plant and equipment with net carrying amount of RMB239,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB3,752,000 (unaudited)). - 26 - 9. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS At the end of the reporting period, the Group's trade, bills and other receivables and prepayments are as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses 154,164 194,480 Bills receivable 1,921,526 2,425,588 Dividends receivable from 慶 鈴 五 十 鈴（重 慶）發 動 機 有 限 公 司 ("Qingling Isuzu Engine") 22,203 22,203 Other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 15,143 11,906 Prepayments for raw materials 87,243 102,081 2,200,279 2,756,258 Before accepting any new external customers, the Group uses an internal credit rating to assess the potential customer's credit quality and assign credit limits thereto. Limits and rating attributed to customers are reviewed twice a year. The average credit period granted on sales of goods is from 3 to 6 months. At the end of the reporting period, the aged analysis of the Group's trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses, presented based on invoice dates at the end of the reporting period, which approximated the respective revenue recognition dates, is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 3 months 95,205 174,530 Between 3 to 6 months 10,922 3,029 Between 7 to 12 months 34,539 2,945 Over 1 years 13,498 13,976 154,164 194,480 - 27 - 9. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS (CONTINUED) At the end of the reporting period, the aged analysis of bills receivable of the Group is as follows: At At 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 1 month 476,937 608,013 Between 1 to 2 months 253,649 541,558 Between 2 to 3 months 278,309 315,727 Between 3 to 6 months 749,641 960,290 Between 6 to 12 months 162,990 - 1,921,526 2,425,588 All the above bills receivable are guaranteed by banks and their maturity dates are within 12 months. Details of the impairment assessment are set out in note 10. 10. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND OTHER ITEMS SUBJECT TO EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS ("ECL") MODEL Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Impairment loss recognised (reversed) in respect of Trade receivables 95 (26) Other receivables 21 (4) 116 (30) The basis of determining the inputs and assumptions and the estimation techniques used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. - 28 - BANK DEPOSITS WITH ORIGINAL MATURITY MORE THAN THREE MONTHS

The fixed bank deposits are with a term of 3 to 12 months (31 December 2018: 3 to 12 months (audited)) and carry interest rates ranging from 2.175% to 4.650% (31 December 2018: from 0.80% to 5.10% (audited)) per annum. RESTRICTED BANK BALANCES, BANK DEPOSITS, BANK BALANCES AND CASH

Bank deposits, bank balances and cash

Bank deposits, bank balances carry interest at market rates which range from 0.0001% to 0.385% (31 December 2018: from 0.0001% to 4.5% (audited)) per annum.

Restricted bank balances

The balances have been frozen since 16 August 2015 according to the civil ruling issued by a court in relation to a dispute in respect of a financial credit agreement entered into between the Company's customer and a bank. Details of which are set out in note 14. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER PAYABLES

At the end of reporting period, the Group's trade, bills and other payables are as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade and bills payables 1,935,940 1,751,638 Selling expenses payables 197,333 200,954 Other payables 209,840 189,099 Value added tax payables 20,315 28,162 2,363,428 2,169,853 - 29 - 13. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER PAYABLES (CONTINUED) At the end of the reporting period, the age analysis of trade and bills payables of the Group based on purchase date/bills issue date is as follows: At 30 June At 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (audited) Within 3 months 1,781,815 1,529,723 Between 3 to 6 months 138,715 214,380 Between 7 to 12 months 8,410 1,255 Over 1 year 7,000 6,280 1,935,940 1,751,638 14. PROVISION FOR LITIGATION According to the civil ruling issued by the 深 圳 市 福 田 區 人 民 法 院(transliterated as People's Court of Futian District, Shenzhen) in relation to a dispute in respect of a financial credit agreement entered into between the Company's customer (the "Customer", who is independent to the Company) and a bank ("Bank A"), the Group's bank balances of RMB79,999,000 have been frozen since 16 August 2015 ("2015 Litigation"). In 2015, Bank A alleged that the Customer has failed to meet the margin calls according to the requirements under a credit agreement, constituting an event of default of such agreement. Bank A is also entitled to demand the Customer to prematurely repay all the amount granted under the relevant credit facilities. Bank A further alleged that the Company did not, as instructed by the Bank A, deliver the vehicles that had not been picked up but paid by the Customer in full with loan to the warehouse as specified by Bank A, leading to a breach of the relevant credit agreement, and should be jointly and severally liable to compensate for the losses it suffered. Bank A stated that the outstanding credit balances due from the Customer was RMB80 million in aggregate. The replacement of Bank A by Company Y ultimately as the plaintiff was approved by relevant court afterwards. The Company received the judgment (the "Judgment") dated 14 May 2018 from the 深 圳

中 級 人 民 法 院 (transliterated as Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, " Shenzhen Court ") on 25 May 2018 (" First Hearing "). Summary of the Judgment is as follows: the Customer shall pay Company Y the principal amount of approximately RMB80 million and the interest of the loans; related guarantors (guarantor A, guarantor B, guarantee company A and guarantee company B) shall be jointly and severally liable to compensate Company Y in respect of the abovementioned indebtedness of the Customer; and - 30 - 14. PROVISION FOR LITIGATION (CONTINUED) the Company shall assume the supplementary compensation liability for the abovementioned indebtedness of the Customer and the aforesaid guarantors. Upon the supplementary repayment, the Company is entitled to recover it from the Customer. The Company appealed the Judgment to the 廣 東 省 高 級 人 民 法 院(transliterated as Guangdong Province Higher People's Court, "Guangdong Court") ("First Appeal"), and made a provision of RMB80,000,000 for the 2015 Litigation in June 2018. On 16 August 2019, the Company received the judgment from the Guangdong Court dated 2 August 2019 (the "Appeal Judgment"). The Guangdong Court confirmed the facts as ascertained by the Shenzhen Court in the First Hearing, dismissed the appeal of the Company and upheld the Judgment. As such, the Appeal Judgment rules that (1) the Credit Agreement is valid and effective; (2) the Company shall assume the corresponding supplementary compensation liability; and (3) the litigation fee of approximately RMB490,000 shall be borne by the Company. After reviewing all documents and contracts related to the 2015 Litigation and taking into account the opinion of the Company's PRC legal adviser, the directors of the Company are of the view that in the Appeal Judgment the facts are not clearly ascertained and the application of the law is incorrect, and thus has decided to appeal to the 中 華 人 民 共 和 國 最 高 人 民 法 院(transliterated as Supreme People's Court of the PRC). However, up to the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated financial statements, taking into consideration of the result of the First Appeal, the opinion of the PRC legal adviser and the information currently available to the Company, the directors of the Company have made a provision for the litigation including the interest accretion for the current interim period amounting to RMB81,960,000 as at 30 June 2019 and do not expect that the 2015 Litigation will have any material impact on the overall financial or trading position of the Group. 15. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On 2 August 2019, the Company and Isuzu entered into the 700P3X (with 4JZ1 150 horsepower National VIb) Technology Development Agreement, pursuant to which the Company engages Isuzu to carry out design alteration related development business for certain vehicles so as to allow equipping such vehicles with 4JZ1 diesel engines and ensure compliance with the relevant National VIb emission regulations and relevant regulations required for certification as well as CAN (Control Area Network) communication specifications and the design alteration related development business for basic vehicles to achieve the CAN communication function, carry out design alteration related development business for NPR sample vehicles and provide technical guidance or research services for a total consideration of Japanese Yen 580,370,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB37,248,000), which is a connected transaction. Up to the date of issuance of these condensed consolidated financial statements, the agreement has not been carried out. Further details of the above transaction were set out in the Company's announcements dated 2 August 2019 and 20 August 2019. - 31 - 2019 FIRST HALF-YEARLY RESULTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group sold 23,107 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.81% over the corresponding period of the previous year. Sales revenue amounted to RMB2.41 billion, representing a decrease of 6.09% over the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax was RMB216 million, representing an increase of 9.46% over the corresponding period of the previous year. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Review of Results In the first half of the year, the economic environments at home and broad remained complicated and grim. Global economy slowed down amid rising instability and uncertainty, while China's economy faced downward pressure, with acute problems caused by unbalanced and inadequate development still awaiting solutions. In addition, a series of new policies and regulations were introduced to regulate the automobile industry, and automobile sales registered a year-on-year decline for 12 consecutive months under the impact of the macro-economic downturn and new policies and regulations. In the first half of the year, sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2,196,000, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.1%. In the face of the complicated external environment, the Company accurately sized up the situation, earnestly implemented the work plan laid down at the beginning of the year, and achieved initial results in all our work thanks to the hard work and concerted efforts of all employees. Development and mass-production preparation of vehicles that meet National VI emission standards ("National VI vehicles" or "National VI products"). Product development and mass-production preparation have entered the last phase; a normal cost system was set up and implemented to control costs; solid measures were taken to enhance quality management; well-planned efforts were made to capture the market of National VI vehicles. Progress of 4JZ engine and MYY gearbox projects. For the 4JZ engine project, the production process plan was drawn up, a team was formed to take charge of the implementation of the project, stroke/cylinder diameter (S/D) ratios were determined and the selection and nomination of suppliers of D parts and components were underway; for the MYY gearbox localization project, the domestically-made prototype are being tested and evaluated, ready for pilot run production. Development of new energy vehicle business. The development, trial manufacturing, and application for registration and approval of new models of light, medium and heavy- duty trucks were completed; the pre-research of automated driving and other technologies for new energy vehicles was kicked off; the overall performance of the prototype of 700P hydrogen fuel-cell trucks was further improved. - 32 - 4. Enhancement of marketing competitiveness. The Company adjusted its marketing organization by setting up separate marketing teams for heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles, establishing six support offices with well-defined responsibilities and coordinating mechanisms, and beefing up marketing forces. The new organizational system has begun to operate in an orderly manner. OUTLOOK AND PROSPECTS In the second half of the year, facing more severe challenges and the problems unresolved in the first half of the year, the Company will focus on the following tasks: Making an all-out effort to accelerate the pilot run and roll-out of National VI vehicles. The Company will speed up its efforts in the development, mass-production preparation, quality improvement and cost control for new products, and get everything ready for product launch. Working out effective countermeasures based on study and analysis of the market and new policies and regulations. The Company will systematically study and analyze the "11" new policies and regulations, and strengthen survey and research on competing products, markets and users. Endeavoring to create hot products. The Company will identify the existing and future demand for major vehicle models; make comparison against competing products and the needs of users, and pool resources to create products that meet the needs of users; keep a close on every tiny aspect of product manufacturing so as to turn hot products into "premium products"; strictly control the costs of hot products, with marketing and business policies tilted in favour of hot products; make great efforts to solve chassis-refitting issues and provide customized chassis according to specific requirements. Emphasizing product quality. The Company will close attention to product design and quality, strive to manufacture premium products, and adopt strict quality inspection measures. Focusing on marketing priorities. The Company will ensure strict implementation from the "six aspects", earnestly apply the new marketing policy introduced in the first half of the year, ensure the success of the marketing and promotion and batch sales of National VI products as well the marketing of electric vehicles, and develop an integrated collaborative mechanism, so as to rapidly expand the sales of National VI vehicles and electric vehicles. Propelling the industrialization of new energy vehicles. The Company will push forward with the development and trial production of new products. Meanwhile, it will further increase its efforts in business negotiations and cost reduction via technology to boost the competitiveness of electric vehicles in terms of market cost and price and speed up the construction of production, delivery, sales and service capabilities. Further enhancing cooperation with business partners. The Company will work closely with Isuzu to accelerate the progress of 4JZ engine, MYY gearbox and other projects. - 33 - 8. Ensuring safe, eco-friendly and stable production. The Company will earnestly perform our responsibilities, and carry out thorough investigation and rectification of safety hazards. It will ensure that effective measures are adopted for fire prevention, flood control and heatstroke prevention, and that environmental protection facilities are in stable and up-to-standard operation, thereby ensuring safety and stability during major events and festivals. FINANCIAL REVIEW Financial Performance For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the revenue of the Group was RMB2,414,401,000, representing a decrease of 6.09% as compared to the corresponding period last year due to the decrease in sales volume and unit price. Gross profit for the period was RMB439,866,000 representing a decrease of 7.98% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Gross profit margin of the Group for the period was 18.22%, it was 18.59% for the corresponding period last year. Profit of the Group for the period attributable to owners of the Company was RMB212,579,000, representing an increase of 8.81% as compared to the corresponding period last year. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, other income mainly included bank interest income and rental income, totaling RMB119,613,000, representing an increase of 2.69% as compared to the corresponding period last year. Bank interest income for the period has been increased comparing with that for previous period. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the total distribution and selling expenses of the Group mainly including transportation costs, maintenance fees and other market promotion expenses, were RMB117,757,000, representing an increase of 43.65% as compared to the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the increase in business promotion expenses for the period as compared to the corresponding period last year. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the total administrative expenses of the Group mainly including staff's salaries and allowance, insurance premium, maintenance fees and other administrative expenses, were RMB109,740,000, which is comparable with the corresponding period last year. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the share of results of an associate and joint ventures to the Group was RMB1,598,000, representing a decrease of 90.83% as compared to the corresponding period last year, principally due to the absorption and merger of 五 十 鈴 慶 鈴 （重 慶）汽 車 零 部 件 有 限 公 司(transliterated as Isuzu QingLing Autoparts) by Qingling Isuzu Engine on 29 December 2018, which resulting in: a. the Company's shareholding in the Qingling Isuzu Engine decreased from 50% to 19.33%; b. the fixed costs increased and the acquisition synergies have not come into play in the short term. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, basic earnings per share was RMB0.09. The Company did not issue any new shares during the period. - 34 - Financial Position As at 30 June 2019, the total assets and total liabilities of the Group were RMB10,668,853,000 and RMB2,725,600,000 respectively. The non-current assets were RMB1,603,656,000, mainly including property, plant and equipment, interests in joint ventures and intangible assets. The total current assets amounted to RMB9,065,197,000, mainly including RMB726,218,000 of inventories, RMB2,200,279,000 of trade, bills and other receivables and prepayments, RMB4,461,042,000 of bank deposits with original maturity more than three months and RMB1,671,710,000 of bank deposits and bank balances (including restricted bank balances of RMB79,999,000) and cash. The total current liabilities amounted to RMB2,716,008,000, mainly including trade, bills and other payables of RMB2,363,428,000, provision of litigation of RMB81,960,000, contract liabilities of RMB183,362,000 and refund liabilities of RMB83,279,000. As at 30 June 2019, the group's non-current liability amount to RMB9,592,000 which mainly includes the government grants subsidising the Group's equipment for the environmental protection. Net current assets fell from RMB6,595,893,000 as at 31 December 2018 to RMB6,349,189,000 as at 30 June 2019, representing a decrease of 3.74%. Liquidity and Capital Structure The Group's working capital requirement was financed by its own cash flow. Gearing ratio represented the percentage of total liabilities over total equity as per condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The gearing ratio of the Group as at 30 June 2019 was 34.31% (as at 31 December 2018: 34.09%). Issued share capital as at 30 June 2019 maintained at RMB2,482,268,000 and no share was issued during this period of six months. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, there was no material change in the financing strategies of the Group and the Group did not incur any bank borrowings nor any non-current liabilities. The Company would closely monitor the financial and liquidity position of the Group and financial market from time to time in order to formulate financing strategies appropriate to the Group. The total equity attributable to owners of the Company as at 30 June 2019 was RMB7,629,289,000. The net asset per share (calculated by dividing the total equity attributable to owners of the Company by the number of ordinary shares in issue) as at 30 June 2019 was RMB3.07. - 35 - Significant Investment As at 30 June 2019, the Group's interests in joint ventures were RMB503,047,000 and interest in an associate was RMB8,120,000 which mainly included the interest in Qingling Isuzu Engine, a joint venture, of RMB444,995,000. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the joint ventures and associate of the Group were under normal operation. The revenue of Qingling Isuzu Engine decreased for the six months ended 30 June 2019 from the corresponding period last year that was mainly attributable to decrease in market demand. During the period ended 30 June 2019, there were no significant acquisition and disposal of the Group. Segment Information The revenue contributed by light-duty trucks and pick-up trucks were RMB1,200,083,000 and RMB596,135,000 respectively, representing 74.40% of the total revenue and 86.73% of the total segment profit. Light-duty trucks and pick-up trucks are currently the major products accounting for the highest contribution to the Group. The revenue contributed by medium and heavy-duty trucks was RMB510,953,000, representing 21.16% of the total revenue. The profit from operation attributable to them was RMB20,861,000, accounting for 9.06% of the segment profit. Pledge of Assets During the period ended 30 June 2019, no asset of the Group was pledged for financial facilities (during the period ended 30 June 2018: Nil). Effects of Foreign Exchange Rate Changes As at 30 June 2019, the Group had bank balances of foreign currency of RMB62,851,000 and foreign currency payables and other payables of RMB86,988,000. The major foreign currency transactions of the Group was the purchasing business of automobile parts denominated in Japanese Yen. The Group did not encounter any difficulty or suffer any significant impact on its operations or liquidity as a result of the fluctuation of the exchange rate. Commitments As at 30 June 2019, the Group had capital commitments of RMB58,575,000 that had been contracted for but not provided in the condensed consolidated financial statements, mainly including the outstanding consideration payable concerning property, plant and equipment. The Group expects to finance the above capital requirement by its own cash flows. - 36 - INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (for the period ended 30 June 2018: nil). PURCHASE, REDEMPTION AND SALE OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the six months ended 30 June 2019, there were no purchase, redemption or sales of the Company's listed securities by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 30 June 2019, the Group had 3,000 employees. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, labour cost was RMB155,384,000. The Group determines the emoluments payable to its employees based on their performances, experience and prevailing industry practices while the Group's remuneration policy and packages are reviewed on a regular basis so as to ensure that the pay levels are competitive and effective in attracting, retaining and motivating employees. Depending on the assessment about their work performances, employees may be granted bonuses and rewards which in turn provide the motives and incentives for better individual performance. SALES OF STAFF QUARTERS For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group has not sold any staff quarters to its employees. STRUCTURE OF SHAREHOLDING As at 30 June 2019, the entire share capital of the Company comprised 2,482,268,268 shares, including: Percentage of total number Number of of issued shares shares Domestic shares 1,243,616,403 about 50.10% shares Foreign shares (H shares) 1,238,651,865 about 49.90% shares Substantial shareholders

As at 30 June 2019, shareholders other than a director, supervisor or chief executive of the Company having an interest and short positions in 5% or more of the issued share capital of the Company of the relevant classes as recorded in the register of interests in shares and short positions required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the " SFO ") were as follows: - 37 - Long positions in the shares of the Company: Percentage of Percentage of Class of Number of share capital of entire share Name of shareholders shares shares held Capacity relevant class capital Qingling Motors (Group) Domestic shares 1,243,616,403 Beneficial Owner 100.00% 50.10% Company Limited shares Isuzu Motors Limited H shares 496,453,654 Beneficial Owner 40.08% 20.00% shares Allianz SE H shares 90,002,000 Interest of controlled 7.27% 3.63% shares (Note ) corporation Edgbaston Investment H shares 68,655,000 Investment manager 5.54% 2.77% Partners LLP shares Note: The following is a breakdown of the interests in shares of the Company held by Allianz SE: Total interest in shares Percentage of Direct Indirect Name of controlled corporation Name of controlling person control interest interest Allianz Asset Management GmbH Allianz SE 100% － 90,002,000 Allianz Global Investors GmbH Allianz Asset Management GmbH 100% － 90,002,000 Allianz Global Investors Asia Pacific Limited Allianz Global Investors GmbH 100% 90,002,000 － Save as disclosed above, the register required to be kept under section 336 of the SFO showed that the Company had not been notified of any interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS', SUPERVISORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS IN SHARES As at 30 June 2019, none of the directors, supervisors and chief executives of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined under the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code"). For the six months ended 30 June 2019, none of directors, supervisors and chief executives of the Company, their spouse or children under 18 had any rights to subscribe for equity or debt securities of the Company, nor has any of them exercised such rights. - 38 - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company puts high emphasis on endeavors to maintain high standards of corporate governance. The Board believes that good corporate governance practices are important to promote investors' confidence and protect the interest of our shareholders. We attach importance to our staff, our code of conduct and our corporate policies and standards, which together form the basis or our corporate governance practices. The Board has adopted sound corporate and disclosure practices, and is committed to continuously improving those practices and cultivating an ethical corporate culture. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company has complied with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") except for the deviation from code provision A.1.8 of the Corporate Governance Code as stated below. Under code provision A.1.8 of the Corporate Governance Code, an issuer should arrange appropriate insurance cover in respect of legal action against its directors. With regular, timely and effective communications among the directors and the management of the Group, the management of the Group believes that all potential claims and legal actions against the directors of the Company can be handled effectively, and the possibility of actual litigation against the directors of the Company is relatively low. The Company will review and consider to make such arrangement as and when it thinks necessary. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS The Company has adopted the Model Code set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the directors and supervisors of the Company. Having made specific enquiry of all directors and supervisors of the Company, the Company confirmed all directors and supervisors of the Company have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code during the six months ended 30 June 2019. INDEPENDENT REVIEW The interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are unaudited, but have been reviewed by the auditors of the Company in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The interim results have also been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Company's 2019 interim report containing all the financial information required by the Listing Rules will be dispatched to the shareholders and published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.qingling.com.cn) in due course. - 39 - DIRECTORS As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 11 Directors, of which Mr. LUO Yuguang, Mr. HAYASHI Shuichi, Mr. MAEGAKI Keiichiro, Mr. ADACHI Katsumi, Mr. LI Juxing, Mr. XU Song and Mr. LI Xiaodong are executive Directors and Mr. LONG Tao, Mr. SONG Xiaojiang, Mr. LIU Tianni and Mr. LIU Erh Fei are independent non-executive Directors. By Order of the Board Qingling Motors Co. Ltd LEI Bin Company Secretary Chongqing, the PRC, 29 August 2019 - 40 - Attachments Original document

