Qingling Motors : INSIDE INFORMATION - LITIGATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a Sino-foreign joint venture joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1122)

INSIDE INFORMATION

LITIGATION

This announcement is made by Qingling Motors Co. Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcement of 2015 interim results of the Company dated 26 August 2015, (ii) the announcement of inside information of the Company dated 9 October 2015, (iii) the paragraph headed "Material Litigations" in Note 35 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2017 Annual Report of the Company dated 23 March 2018, (iv) the announcement of inside information of the Company dated 8 June 2018 and (v) the paragraph headed "Provision for Litigation" in Note 36 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in the 2018 Annual Report of the Company dated 27 March 2019 (collectively, the "Disclosures") in relation to a dispute in respect of a financial credit agreement which was entered into between the Company's customer (the "Customer", a third party independent of the Company) and a bank (the "Bank A"). The Group's bank balances of RMB79,999,000 have been frozen since 16 August 2015 (the "2015 Litigation").

As disclosed in the Disclosures, in the 2015 Litigation, Bank A alleged that the Customer has failed to meet the margin calls in accordance with the requirements under a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement"), constituting an event of default of such agreement, and that Bank A is also entitled to demand the Customer to prematurely repay all the amount granted under the relevant credit facilities. Bank A further alleged that the Company did not, as instructed by Bank A, deliver the vehicles that had not been picked up but paid by the Customer in full with loan to the warehouse as specified by Bank A, leading to a breach of the Credit Agreement, and should be jointly and severally liable to compensate for the losses it suffered. Bank A stated that