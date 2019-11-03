Log in
QINGLING MOTORS CO., LTD.

(1122)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/01
1.9 HKD   0.00%
09/09QINGLING MOTORS : New articles of association
PU
08/29QINGLING MOTORS : Announcement of interim results 2019
PU
08/29QINGLING MOTORS : Inside information - litigation
PU
Qingling Motors : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

0
11/03/2019 | 10:43pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Qingling Motors Co. Ltd

Name of Issuer

(a Sino-foreign joint venture joint stock limited company incorporated

in the People's Republic of China)

Date Submitted

04/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Domestic Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,243,616,403

RMB1.00

RMB1,243,616,403

Increase/(decrease)

0

RMB0

Balance at close of the month

1,243,616,403

RMB1.00

RMB1,243,616,403

(2) Stock code:

1122

Description:

H Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,238,651,865

RMB1.00

RMB1,238,651,865

Increase/(decrease)

0

RMB0

Balance at close of the month

1,238,651,865

RMB1.00

RMB1,238,651,865

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

Description:

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

Description:

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency):

RMB2,482,268,268

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of

preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

Domestic Shares

H Shares

preceding month

1,243,616,403

1,238,651,865

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,243,616,403

1,238,651,865

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

issuer which may be

of issuer issued

issued pursuant

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

during the month

thereto as at close of

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

pursuant thereto

the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

March 2019

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

during the

pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

Type of Issue

thereto

month

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date:

shares

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date:

shares

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

issue

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

reorganisation

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

N/A

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Other

At price:

State

Issue and allotment

(Please specify)

currency

(

/

/

)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations - N/A

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
    Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

March 2019

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: LEI Bin

Title: Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Disclaimer

Qingling Motors Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 03:42:01 UTC
