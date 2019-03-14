Qinhuangdao Port : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong and Change of Agent for the Service of Process and Notices in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ॢެࢥಥٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

QINHUANGDAO PORT CO., LTD.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3369)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

AND

CHANGE OF AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND

NOTICES IN HONG KONG

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.* (ॢެࢥಥٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) (the "Company") announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed from 22nd Floor, World-Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong to Flat C, 26/F, Block A, Billion Centre, No.1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong with effect from 14 March 2019.

CHANGE OF AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The Board announces that Mr. WU Xian has been appointed as the agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 14 March 2019.

By order of the Board

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.*

CAO Ziyu Chairman

Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, the PRC

14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are CAO Ziyu, YANG Wensheng, WANG Lubiao and MA Xiping; the non-executive Directors of the Company are LIU Guanghai, LI Jianping and XIAO Xiang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are ZANG Xiuqing, HOU Shujun, CHEN Ruihua and XIAO Zuhe.

*For identification purpose only