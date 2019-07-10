Log in
QINHUANGDAO PORT CO LTD

(3369)
Qinhuangdao Port : Announcements and Notices - Throughput Volume of the Group for the First Half of the Year Ended 30 June 2019

07/10/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3369)

THROUGHPUT VOLUME OF THE GROUP

FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.*(秦皇島港股份有限公司) (the

"Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09 of the Rules

Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the

inside information provisions in Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571

of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In order to enable the shareholders and the potential investors of the Company to have a better

understanding on the Company's latest business performance, the board (the "Board") of

directors of the Company hereby announces the operational data of the Group for the first half

of the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

Throughput by Cargo Type

Throughput for the first half of the year ended 30 June 2019

(million tonnes)

Coal

119.52

Throughput for the first half of the year ended 30 June 2018

(million tonnes)

122.35

Increase /

(Decrease)

(%)

(2.31)

1

Metal ore

52.80

54.35

(2.85)

Oil and liquefied chemicals

1.41

1.22

15.57

Container

8.26

9.44

(12.50)

- converted into TEUs

578,003

663,838

(12.93)

General and other cargoes

7.90

4.07

94.10

Total

189.89

191.43

(0.80)

* For identification purpose only

2

Throughput by Port

Throughput for the

first half of the year

ended 30 June 2019

(million tonnes)

Qinhuangdao Port

107.88

Caofeidian Port

50.09

Huanghua Port

31.92

Throughput for the

Increase

first half of the year

(Decrease)

ended 30 June 2018

(million tonnes)

(%)

117.44

(8.14)

43.17

16.03

30.82

3.56

Total

189.89

191.43

(0.80)

On behalf of the Board

Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.*

CAO Ziyu

Chairman

10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are CAO Ziyu, YANG Wensheng and MA Xiping; the non-executive Directors of the Company are LIU Guanghai, LI Jianping and XIAO Xiang; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are ZANG Xiuqing, HOU Shujun, CHEN Ruihua and XIAO Zuhe.

* For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

Qinhuangdao Port Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 6 945 M
EBIT 2019 1 466 M
Net income 2019 997 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 7,35x
P/E ratio 2020 5,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 17 272 M
Consensus
NameTitle
Wen Sheng Yang General Manager & Executive Director
Zi Yu Cao Chairman
Xi Kun Guo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Lu Biao Wang Executive Director
Xi Ping Ma Board Secretary, Executive Director & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QINHUANGDAO PORT CO LTD-18.48%2 606
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD23.94%22 961
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 031
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE4.46%12 142
MISC BHD--.--%7 831
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-4.93%5 757
