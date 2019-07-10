Qinhuangdao Port : Announcements and Notices - Throughput Volume of the Group for the First Half of the Year Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3369)

THROUGHPUT VOLUME OF THE GROUP

FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd.*(秦皇島港股份有限公司) (the

"Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09 of the Rules

Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the

inside information provisions in Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571

of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In order to enable the shareholders and the potential investors of the Company to have a better

understanding on the Company's latest business performance, the board (the "Board") of

directors of the Company hereby announces the operational data of the Group for the first half

of the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows: