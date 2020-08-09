QL Resources : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Cbg (l) Pte Ltd

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Cbg (l) Pte Ltd
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
CBG (L) PTE LTD
|
Address
|
Brumby Centre, Lot 42, Jalan Muhibbah
Labuan
87000 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
LL13979
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary share
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
06 Aug 2020
|
91,800
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CBG (L) Pte Ltd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Brumby Centre, Lot 42, Jalan Muhibbah, 87000 Labuan F.T., Malaysia
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal of shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
657,747,473
|
Direct (%)
|
40.541
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
657,747,473
|
Date of notice
|
06 Aug 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
07 Aug 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
QL RESOURCES BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
QL
|
Date Announced
|
07 Aug 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-03082020-00132
Disclaimer
