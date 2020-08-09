Log in
QL RESOURCES

(QL)
QL Resources : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Chia Song Kun

08/09/2020 | 11:54pm EDT

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Chia Song Kun

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name CHIA SONG KUN
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary share

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 06 Aug 2020

91,800

Disposed Indirect Interest
Name of registered holder CBG (L) Pte Ltd
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares by CBG (L) Pte Ltd
Nature of interest Indirect Interest
Direct (units) 877,500
Direct (%) 0.054
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 671,236,548
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 41.372
Total no of securities after change 672,114,048
Date of notice 06 Aug 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 07 Aug 2020

Announcement Info

Company Name QL RESOURCES BERHAD
Stock Name QL
Date Announced 07 Aug 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-03082020-00141

Disclaimer

QL Resources Bhd published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 03:53:10 UTC
