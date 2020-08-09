QL Resources : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Chia Song Kun

Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Chia Song Kun
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
CHIA SONG KUN
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary share
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
06 Aug 2020
|
91,800
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CBG (L) Pte Ltd
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal of shares by CBG (L) Pte Ltd
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
877,500
|
Direct (%)
|
0.054
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
671,236,548
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
41.372
|
Total no of securities after change
|
672,114,048
|
Date of notice
|
06 Aug 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
07 Aug 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
QL RESOURCES BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
QL
|
Date Announced
|
07 Aug 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-03082020-00141
Disclaimer
QL Resources Bhd published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 03:53:10 UTC