Qliro publ : Anna Ullman Sersé appointed CEO of Nelly 2018-10-09 - Regulatory press release

10/09/2018 | 11:28am CEST
2018-10-09 11:19 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group has appointed Anna Ullman Sersé as CEO of Nelly. Anna has been Interim Head of Nelly since April 2018 and Head of Business Development at Qliro Group since 2016.

'We are pleased to appoint Anna Ullman Sersé as permanent CEO of Nelly. Anna has long experience in retail and has supported Nelly in its strategy development since 2016 and has been Interim Head of Nelly since 2018. Nelly is one of the strongest brands in the Nordic region for fashion online and Anna is well suited to take Nelly to the next phase,' says Marcus Lindqvist, President and CEO of Qliro Group.

Anna Ullman Sersé became Interim Head of Nelly in April 2018. Prior to that, she was Head of Business Development for Qliro Group since 2016, responsible for the strategy development for Nelly and the other business areas. Anna has long experience as a management consultant at Accenture Interactive. As Nordic lead for retail, she worked with most of the largest retailers in Sweden. Anna holds a Master of Law and a Master of Science in Business Administration from Stockholm University.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:27:01 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 3 317 M
EBIT 2018 -31,5 M
Net income 2018 -115 M
Debt 2018 279 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 1 757 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Lindqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
Mathias Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
