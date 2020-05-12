Log in
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(QLRO)
Qliro publ : Bulletin from Qliro Group's Annual General Meeting 20202020-05-12 - Regulatory press release

05/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT
2020-05-12 10:50 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group AB (publ) today announced that the Annual General Meeting of Qliro Group's shareholders (the 'AGM'), held today in Stockholm, voted to support all of the resolutions that the Board and the Nomination Committee proposed to the AGM.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated incomestatement and the consolidated balance sheet for the year 2019.

The AGM approved that the retained earnings, the share premium reserve and the result for the year, corresponding to a total of SEK 953,187,190 be carried forward.

The AGM discharged the Board and the CEO from liability for 2019.

The AGM re-elected Christoffer Häggblom, Andreas Bernström, Lennart Jacobsen, Daniel Mytnik and Jessica Pedroni Thorell as directors of the Board. Furthermore, the AGM re-elected Christoffer Häggblom as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm KPMG AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of 2021 Annual General Meeting. The authorised public accountant Mårten Asplund will continue as the auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved remuneration for the work on the Board and its committees as well as to the auditor.

The AGM approved new updated guidelines for remuneration for senior executives.

The AGM also resolved on amendments of the articles of association which. Among other things, allow for the Board to collect proxies in accordance with the procedure described in Chapter 7, section 4, of the Companies Act and for the Board to decide that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their right to vote by post before a general meeting, and extended the time period during which the condition for the company's name change - to Nelly Group - shall be met until 31 December 2020. The condition, that the EGM 6 March 2020 resolved upon, is that the shares in the subsidiary Qliro AB shall be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The AGM resolved to authorise the Board to, on one or more occasions up until the 2021 Annual General Meeting, resolve upon the issue of ordinary shares representing no more than 20 per cent in aggregate of the total number of ordinary shares at the time of the AGM 2020.

At a statutory meeting of the Board of Directors following the AGM, the Audit and Remuneration Committees were appointed. Daniel Mytnik was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, while Lennart Jacobsen and Jessica Pedroni Thorell were appointed as Audit Committee members. Daniel Mytnik was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, while Christoffer Häggblom and Jessica Pedroni Thorell were appointed as Remuneration Committee members. Furthermore, the Board appointed Lennart Jacobsen and Mathias Pedersen as Qliro Group's members in the Consolidated Situation Committee.

For further information, please visit www.qlirogroup.com or contact:
Niclas Lilja, Investor Relations
+46 736-511 363
ir@qlirogroup.com

About Qliro Group
Qliro Group is a leading Nordic e-commerce group in that operates the leading Nordic online marketplace CDON, the fashion brand Nelly and Qliro AB, offering financial services to merchants and consumers. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:59:05 UTC
