Qliro publ : Group appoints current CFO Mathias Pedersen to new CEO and David Granath to new CFO2020-05-04 - Regulatory press release

2020-05-04 21:30 - Regulatory press release

Press release, Stockholm, 4 May 2020 Qliro Group has appointed the current CFO Mathias Pedersen to new CEO and the current Head of Business Control David Granath to new CFO from June 1. As previously communicated, Marcus Lindqvist will leave his position as CEO, but he will remain as board member of CDON.

Mathias Pedersen and David Granath have been in their current positions at Qliro Group since 2016. The transition will take place on June 1.

'Mathias has a solid financial and operational expertise and experience as CFO for many listed companies and has also worked with investments for leading institutions. We have worked together with the execution of Qliro Group's strategy and I look forward to finalizing the split-up of the group with Mathias as the CEO. I also want to thank Marcus for his valuable efforts in streamlining the group and strengthening its subsidiaries', says Christoffer Häggblom, chairman of the board of Qliro Group.

'I look forward to finalize the split up of the group. As previously communicated, the plan is to list the subsidiary Qliro AB and to distribute CDON to Qliro Group's shareholders, says Mathias Pedersen, incoming CEO of Qliro Group.

Mathias Pedersen has been CFO of Qliro Group since 2016. Previously he has worked for Kinnevik, East Capital, the Wallenberg foundations and Investor among others.

David Granath has been Head of Business Control of Qliro Group since 2016. Previously he has worked with business development and control for Dustin and been a management consultant at Applied Value.

