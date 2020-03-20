Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Qliro Group AB (publ)    QLRO   SE0003652163

QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(QLRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qliro publ : Group comments on the effects of the Corona virus and postpones listing of its subsidiary AB 2020-03-20 - Regulatory press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:44pm EDT
2020-03-20 17:00 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group's total sales has until today not been negatively affected by the outbreak of Covid-19. So far, CDON has a strong quarter while Qliro's and Nelly's sales is developing according to plan. The current situation may drive the transition to digital commerce, but at the same time there is an increased uncertainty about the economy and a downturn might affect all companies negatively. The group is preparing to manage such scenarios. In the current market situation, the board postpones the new share issue and listing of Qliro AB until further notice.

CDON has seen an increased demand and the marketplace's external merchants are expected to increase their sales by around 100 percent during the quarter.

So far in the quarter, Nelly's sales in the Nordic countries are higher than the same period last year, but lower outside the Nordic region in line with previous communication to focus on the Nordics. The fashion market is characterized by a high level of campaign activity, which negatively affects Nelly's margins.

Qliro AB develops in accordance with plan. The company is positively affected by changed capital requirements. However, a generally weaker economy may lead to increased provisions for future expected credit losses in accordance with IFRS9 regulations.

In current market situation, the board postpones the new share issue and listing of Qliro AB. The process to distribute CDON to Qliro Group's shareholders and list the company on First North continues. The board remains dedicated to complete the split up of the group, but the process might be delayed.

This information is information that Qliro Group AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication through the agency of the below-mentioned contact at 5:00 p.m. on March 20, 2020.

For further information, please visit www.qlirogroup.com or contact:
Niclas Lilja, Investor Relations
+46 736 511 363
ir@qlirogroup.com

About Qliro Group
Qliro Group is a Nordic e-commerce group that operates CDON, the leading Nordic online marketplace, the fashion brand Nelly and the fintech company Qliro, offering financial services to merchants and consumers. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm mid cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 16:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
12:44pQLIRO PUBL : Group comments on the effects of the Corona virus and postpones lis..
PU
12:01pQLIRO PUBL : Group comments on the effects of the Corona virus and postpones lis..
AQ
03/06QLIRO PUBL : Bulletin from Qliro Group's Extraordinary General Meeting 2020-03-0..
PU
03/06QLIRO PUBL : Bulletin from Qliro Group's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
02/26QLIRO PUBL : launch deposit offering in Euro
AQ
02/05QLIRO PUBL : NOTICE TO ATTEND THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2020-02-05 - Reg..
PU
02/05QLIRO PUBL : Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting
AQ
02/05QLIRO PUBL : Year-end report 2019 2020-02-05 - Regulatory press release
PU
02/04QLIRO PUBL : Group sets new financial targets for subsidiary AB and comments on ..
PU
02/04QLIRO PUBL : Group to finalize group split-up in first half of year – CEO ..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 990 M
EBIT 2019 -32,8 M
Net income 2019 -48,6 M
Debt 2019 605 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 588 M
Chart QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Qliro Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,93  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Lindqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
Mathias Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)-43.77%57
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-14.72%485 251
JD.COM, INC.5.62%54 407
MEITUAN DIANPING-4.74%54 261
PINDUODUO INC.-10.63%39 288
SHOPIFY INC.-16.37%38 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group