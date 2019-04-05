Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Qliro Group AB (publ)    QLRO   SE0003652163

QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(QLRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qliro publ : Group publishes Annual Report 2018 2019-04-05 - Regulatory press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:22am EDT
2019-04-05 10:00 - Regulatory press release

Qliro Group AB's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2018 is available starting today at www.qlirogroup.com.

This information is information that Qliro Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10 a.m. on 5 April 2019.

For further information, please visit www.qlirogroup.com, or contact:
Niclas Lilja, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 736 511 363
E-mail: ir@qlirogroup.com

About Qliro Group
Qliro Group is a leading Nordic e-commerce group in consumer goods and related financial services. Qliro Group operates the leading Nordic marketplace CDON.COM, the online fashion brand Nelly.com and Qliro Financial Services that offers financial services to merchants and consumers. In 2018 the Group had sales of SEK 3.2 billion. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid-Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
04:22aQLIRO PUBL : Group publishes Annual Report 2018 2019-04-05 - Regulatory press re..
PU
04:01aQLIRO PUBL : Group publishes Annual Report 2018
AQ
04/03QLIRO PUBL : Invitation to Conference Call following Qliro Group's report 2019-0..
PU
04/03QLIRO PUBL : Invitation to Conference Call following Qliro Group's report
AQ
04/03QLIRO PUBL : NOTICE TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019-04-03 - Regulatory..
PU
02/05QLIRO PUBL : Year-end Report 2018 2019-02-05 - Regulatory press release
PU
02/04QLIRO PUBL : Group gives notice of early redemption of bonds
AQ
01/31QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL) : annual earnings release
01/22QLIRO PUBL : Invitation to Conference Call following Qliro Group's report
AQ
01/15STILLFRONT GROUP AB : Andreas Uddman has been appointed as Stillfront Group`s ne..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 304 M
EBIT 2019 64,5 M
Net income 2019 41,0 M
Finance 2019 111 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,33
P/E ratio 2020 15,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 1 590 M
Chart QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Qliro Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Lindqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
Mathias Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)11.76%167
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING32.10%468 866
JD.COM44.53%44 833
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%37 804
EBAY INC.35.55%34 473
PINDUODUO INC0.71%28 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About