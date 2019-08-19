Qliro publ : Group's subsidiary AB has decided to explore the possibility to issue bonds 2019-08-19

Log in
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)

(QLRO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

2019-08-19 09:00

Press release, Stockholm, 19 August 2019
Qliro Group AB's wholly owned subsidiary Qliro AB ('Qliro Financial Services') has decided to explore the possibility to issue subordinated Tier 2 bonds (supplementärkapital in Swedish) of about SEK 100 million to diversify its financing and optimise its capital structure.

Since June 2018, Qliro Group's strategy has been to run Qliro Financial Services as an independent company. To further develop Qliro Financial Services independence, the company is exploring the possibility to diversify its financing by turning to the Nordic corporate bond market.

Qliro Financial Services has decided to mandate Carnegie Investment Bank to explore the possibility to issue bonds. The transaction is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please visit www.qlirogroup.com, or contact:
Niclas Lilja, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46736511363
E-mail: ir@qlirogroup.com


About Qliro Group
Qliro Group is a leading Nordic e-commerce group in consumer goods and related financial services. Qliro Group operates the leading Nordic marketplace CDON.COM, the online fashion brand Nelly.com and Qliro Financial Services that offers financial services to merchants and consumers. In 2018 the Group had sales of SEK 3.2 billion. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid-Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 07:06:02 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 899 M
EBIT 2019 73,3 M
Net income 2019 0,05 M
Finance 2019 794 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33 032x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 1 534 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus Lindqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom Chairman
Mathias Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Konrad Mytnik Independent Non-Executive Director
Erika Johanna Söderberg Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QLIRO GROUP AB (PUBL)11.55%158
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING27.38%434 718
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%48 015
JD.COM49.50%44 000
SHOPIFY INC (US)159.11%39 519
EBAY INC.42.57%33 081
