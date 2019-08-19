Qliro publ : Group's subsidiary AB has decided to explore the possibility to issue bonds 2019-08-19

2019-08-19 09:00

Press release, Stockholm, 19 August 2019

Qliro Group AB's wholly owned subsidiary Qliro AB ('Qliro Financial Services') has decided to explore the possibility to issue subordinated Tier 2 bonds (supplementärkapital in Swedish) of about SEK 100 million to diversify its financing and optimise its capital structure.

Since June 2018, Qliro Group's strategy has been to run Qliro Financial Services as an independent company. To further develop Qliro Financial Services independence, the company is exploring the possibility to diversify its financing by turning to the Nordic corporate bond market.

Qliro Financial Services has decided to mandate Carnegie Investment Bank to explore the possibility to issue bonds. The transaction is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please visit www.qlirogroup.com, or contact:

Niclas Lilja, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46736511363

E-mail: ir@qlirogroup.com



About Qliro Group

Qliro Group is a leading Nordic e-commerce group in consumer goods and related financial services. Qliro Group operates the leading Nordic marketplace CDON.COM, the online fashion brand Nelly.com and Qliro Financial Services that offers financial services to merchants and consumers. In 2018 the Group had sales of SEK 3.2 billion. Qliro Group's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid-Cap segment under the ticker symbol QLRO.