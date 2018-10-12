Qliro publ : Invitation to Conference Call for Qliro Group’s report 2018-10-12

2018-10-12 10:00

Qliro Group will publish its report for the third quarter 2018 on Friday 19 October at 8 a.m. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a conference call the same day at 10 a.m. The conference call will also be webcasted on www.qlirogroup.com.

The conference call will be in English and hosted by Marcus Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer, and Mathias Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer.

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden +46 8 5033 6574

UK +44 330 336 91 25

US + 1 929 477 0324

The access code is: 8827683

The presentation material and the webcast will be available at www.qlirogroup.com/en/investors/presentations/