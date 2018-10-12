Log in
Qliro publ : Invitation to Conference Call for Qliro Group’s report 2018-10-12

10/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST
2018-10-12 10:00

Qliro Group will publish its report for the third quarter 2018 on Friday 19 October at 8 a.m. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a conference call the same day at 10 a.m. The conference call will also be webcasted on www.qlirogroup.com.

The conference call will be in English and hosted by Marcus Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer, and Mathias Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer.

Dial-in numbers:
Sweden +46 8 5033 6574
UK +44 330 336 91 25
US + 1 929 477 0324
The access code is: 8827683

The presentation material and the webcast will be available at www.qlirogroup.com/en/investors/presentations/

Disclaimer

Qliro Group AB published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 08:12:07 UTC
