QMC Samples Over 4.15% Lithium Li2O

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) (“QMC” or "the Company") today provides an update on the Company’s 100%-owned Irgon Mine Project located within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba, which also hosts Cabot Corporation’s nearby Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada (“TANCO”) rare-element pegmatite.

QMC is pleased to report that a chip sample taken from the Central Pegmatite Dike returned 4.16% Li 2 O, as detailed below.

Company personnel, in conjunction with the recent SGS property site visit, undertook an initial regional evaluation of the lithium-bearing potential of the CAT 2 Claim south of Cat Lake, Manitoba, and have confirmed significant visual spodumene mineralization in the Central Pegmatite Dike. The Central Dike is locally visible along an escarpment immediately adjacent to a creek. It has also been exposed in two old overgrown pits on the dike. Abundant coarse-grained spodumene mineralization was observed within the dike where it is locally visible in these locations. A chip sample taken from the escarpment face of this dike returned 4.16% Li 2 O.

QMC crews will work to better reveal this dike prior to undertaking a program of channel sampling along the strike length. The visually abundant spodumene mineralization exposed on the Central Dike can be traced in outcrop over a length of approximately 50 meters; the dike, which occurs as a flat-lying sill, is estimated to be over 2 meters thick. QMC will undertake to expose the actual length, depth and width through a program of overburden stripping on this well-mineralized dike.

HISTORICAL RESOURCE

Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corporation of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and subsequently reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li 2 0 over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meters (Northern Miner, Vol. 41, no.19, Aug. 4, 1955, p.3). This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for the Lithium Corporation of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, and neither the Company nor the QP has any reason to contest the document’s relevance and reliability. The detailed channel sampling and a subsequent drill program will be required to update this historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards. Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li 2 O was obtained.

During this historical 1950-era work program, a complete mining plant was installed onsite to process 500 tons of ore per day, and a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 meters. On the 61-meter level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 meters of drifting, from which seven crosscuts transected the dike. The work was suspended in 1957 awaiting a more favourable market for lithium oxides; at this time the mine buildings were removed.

The mineral reserve cited above is presented as a historical estimate and uses historical terminology which does not conform to current NI43-101 standards. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the historical estimates are believed to be based on reasonable assumptions, they were calculated prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101. These historical estimates do not meet current standards as defined under sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101; consequently, the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

