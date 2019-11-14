Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DOHA SECURITIES MARKET  >  QNB    QNBK   QA0006929895

QNB

(QNBK)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC, Emirates NBD cut jobs in UAE as banks look to reduce costs-sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:38am EST
A man rides a bicycle past Emirates NBD head office in Dubai

HSBC Holdings has laid off about 40 bankers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Emirates NBD is cutting around 100 jobs, as banks in the Arab world's second-biggest economy reduce costs, sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

The job cuts come at a time of weak economic growth, especially in the region's business hub - Dubai - which is suffering from a property downturn.

HSBC's redundancies came after the London-based bank reported a sharp fall in earnings and warned of a costly restructuring, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to tackle its problems head-on in his bid for the full-time role.

HSBC has about 3,000 staff in the UAE, part of its nearly 10,000 workforce in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.

The cuts at Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD came in areas such as consumer sales and liabilities, one of the sources said, while a second source played down the significance, citing the bank's 12,000 workforce.

HSBC and Emirates NBD declined to comment.

"The cuts are part of cost cutting and rationalising to drive efficiencies in a challenging market," the second source familiar with the matter said about Emirates NBD.

Other banks have been reducing staff this year.

UAE central bank data shows local banks have laid off 446 people at the end of September from the same period a year ago, while foreign banks have added staff in the same period.

Staff at local banks account for over 80% of the 35,518 banking employees in the country.

The merger between Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank resulted in hundreds of people being made redundant.

Commercial Bank International in September said it would offer voluntary retirement to employees, which sources close to the bank said resulted in over 100 job cuts. CBI, which is partly owned by Qatar National Bank, has not commented on the figure.

Standard Chartered local unit cut more than 100 jobs in its retail business in the UAE in September, Reuters had reported citing sources.

Rating agency Fitch warned in September a weakening property market in the UAE is likely to put more pressure on the asset quality of the banking sector.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK PJSC 0.00% 7.63 End-of-day quote.-5.64%
COMMERCIAL BANK INTERNATIONAL P.S.C. 0.00% 0.6 End-of-day quote.-31.03%
COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI PSC 0.00% 3.95 End-of-day quote.-1.25%
EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC 5.88% 11.7 End-of-day quote.28.92%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 4.0393 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.30% 572.515 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
QNB -0.41% 19.22 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.45% 705.4 Delayed Quote.16.33%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.24% 5.7654 Delayed Quote.9.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QNB
05:38aHSBC, Emirates NBD cut jobs in UAE as banks look to reduce costs-sources
RE
10/25Globe-trotting Lebanese lenders face toughest test at home
RE
06/22QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : Time to curb Qatar's terror financing
AQ
06/20QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : exploiting UN loopholes to facilitate terror financin..
AQ
06/13QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : Shares split of qnbk
AQ
06/13QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
06/12QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : Shares split of qnbk
AQ
05/30QSE jumps 341 points, its best day in 9 months
AQ
05/30QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC : QNB & Mastercard to continue mega campaign
AQ
05/23QATAR'S NON-OIL SECTOR TO BOOST GDP : OBG report
AQ
More news
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2019 24 984 M
EBIT 2019 17 623 M
Net income 2019 14 064 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,73x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart QNB
Duration : Period :
QNB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QNB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,52  QAR
Last Close Price 19,22  QAR
Spread / Highest target 0,94%
Spread / Average Target -8,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdulla Mubarak Nasser Al-Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer
Ali Asad Shareef Al-Emadi Chairman
Ali Rashid Ali Al-Mosnad Al-Mohannadi Chief Operating Officer & Executive GM
Ramzi Talat Abdel Jawwad Mari Chief Financial Officer
Adel Ali Mohammed Hasan Al-Malki Group General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QNB-1.43%48 757
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.73%174 799
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 835
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 498
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD24.90%51 113
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.60%48 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group