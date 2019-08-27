Log in
QNB Corp. : Declares Dividend

08/27/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 27, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record September 13, 2019.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnb-corp-declares-dividend-300907896.html

SOURCE QNB Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
