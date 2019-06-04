Qorvo : Amplifiers Selected by Syrlinks for Space Applications

Advanced GaN and GaAs technologies deliver RF capabilities for Internet of Space satellites

GREENSBORO, NC - June 4, 2019 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that Qorvo's amplifiers are used in the telemetry tracking and control modules developed by Syrlinks for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. The first six satellites of the constellation, designed by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, were recently launched to provide internet connectivity practically anywhere in the world. The industry-leading reliability and performance of the Qorvo products reduce stress on the satellite power systems and ensure signal integrity in both transmit and receive modes.

Close collaboration and flexibility across both companies' functional teams were key to the success of this project. Syrlinks integrated the Qorvo RF front-end components into the space-qualified module and provided product definition and performance requirements for the Qorvo products. Qorvo provided product application, manufacturing and test support.

The MMIC power amplifier selected is built on Qorvo's highly reliable and efficient 0.15 µm Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology, QGaN15, which supports high-frequency applications through 40GHz. The Low Noise Amplifier is built on Qorvo's 90nm Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) pHEMT process, QPHT09, which has best-in-class noise figure. Qorvo has nearly 100 commercial products (die and package options) built on these processes.

Guy Richard, Syrlinks' chief executive officer, said, 'Syrlinks has been investing for three years in the NewSpace approach associated with the latest generation of components. These efforts required stronger links with manufacturers of high-performance and innovative components, such as Qorvo. We are always looking for the best in terms of performance and reliability.'

Roger Hall, general manager, Qorvo High Performance Solutions, said, 'Qorvo's commercially-packaged products are proving their operational readiness to meet the harsh environment of space. By combining powerful process technology with advances in packaging, Qorvo is enabling high power devices that also achieve high reliability and are operationally rugged.'

Syrlinks specializes in radio communication and geolocation subsystems for space, defense and safety applications. Its NewSpace products perfectly meet the new requirements of the space industry. Syrlinks' telemetry, tracking and control modules enable remote sensing and monitoring of the Airbus OneWeb LEO satellites for internet connectivity service.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

About Syrlinks

Thanks to its mastery of innovative technologies, Syrlinks designs, manufactures and markets high performance radiocommunication and geolocation equipment in the fields of space, defense, security and time-frequency. Its products are outstanding and internationally renowned for their robustness, their performance, their miniature size and their low energy consumption. Syrlinks works with prestigious clients and partners such as Airbus Space & Defence, Airbus OneWeb Satellites, the CNES (the French national agency for space studies), the European Space Agency (ESA), Thales Alenia Space, and Nexeya. The company, founded in 2011 near Rennes, France, employs around a hundred people. www.syrlinks.com

