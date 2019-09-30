Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qorvo    QRVO

QORVO

(QRVO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qorvo Announces Closing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced the completion of its offering of $350 million principal amount of its senior notes maturing in 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 4.375%. The Notes will mature on October 15, 2029, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms.  

The Notes were issued to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Qorvo expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of Qorvo and are initially guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of Qorvo’s existing and future direct and indirect wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee Qorvo’s obligations under its existing credit facility.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Qorvo
Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if contracts with the United States government or defense and aerospace contractors are canceled or delayed or if defense spending is reduced; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs due to timing of customer forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain evolving relationships with platform providers; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our ability to implement innovative technologies; underutilization of manufacturing facilities as a result of industry overcapacity; we may not be able to borrow funds under our credit facility or secure future financing; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; volatility in the price of our common stock; damage to our reputation or brand; fluctuations in the amount and frequency of our stock repurchases; our acquisitions and other strategic investments, including our recent acquisition of Active-Semi International, Inc., could fail to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; and risks associated with environmental, health and safety regulations and climate change. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.

QRVO-F

At Qorvo®
Doug DeLieto
VP, Investor Relations
336-678-7968

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QORVO
12:53pQORVO : Announces Closing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
PU
12:40pQorvo Announces Closing of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
09/25Qorvo Announces Pricing Of $350 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
09/25QORVO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/25Qorvo Announces Proposed $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
GL
09/25QORVO : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/17QORVO : GaN Technology to Upgrade U.S. Army Radar System
PU
09/17QORVO : reg; GaN Technology to Upgrade U.S. Army Radar System
AQ
09/13QORVO : Launches World's First Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Front-end Module
PU
09/13Qorvo® Launches World's First Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Front-end Module
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 975 M
EBIT 2020 709 M
Net income 2020 197 M
Debt 2020 313 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 8 625 M
Chart QORVO
Duration : Period :
Qorvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QORVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,23  $
Last Close Price 73,23  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bruggeworth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph G. Quinsey Chairman
Paul J. Fego Vice President-Global Operations
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Todd Gillenwater CTO & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QORVO20.58%8 625
ASML HOLDING N.V.64.37%103 779
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION68.97%33 323
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD72.67%30 325
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 700
ENTEGRIS INC65.94%6 257
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group