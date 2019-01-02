Qorvo : Module Enables Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Trials by Major Automakers

Industry-leading front-end module is at the heart of Qualcomm's C-V2X reference design

GREENSBORO, NC - January 2, 2019 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, is playing a key role in global field trials of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) applications through a powerful front-end module (FEM), a key part of the Qualcomm 9150 chipset reference design. The superior linear output power and thermal management of the Qorvo FEM are essential to supporting the direct, real-time wireless safety communication system between vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians and infrastructure. C-V2X technology is a natural evolution toward the low latency and high bandwidth benefits of 5G for automotive applications.

Qorvo products are designed to solve the toughest automotive RF challenges and support both C-V2X and DSRC protocols. These products will be showcased in Las Vegas during CES (#CES2019), January 8-11, in Qorvo Booth 40943 at the Sands Expo.

Gartner Research estimates there will be 250 million connected vehicles on the roadways by 2020. The Qualcomm 9150 chipset, with the Qorvo QPF1002Q FEM, is currently part of C-V2X trials underway with Audi, PSA, Ford, Nissan and other ecosystem participants spanning projects in Europe, North America, China, Japan, and Korea.

Qorvo's QPF1002Q is the leading FEM designed specifically to work with the Qualcomm 9150 chipset, providing higher linear output power and improved efficiency for lower temperature operation in automotive applications. This higher power operation results in enhanced range, improved accuracy and higher reliability essential to intelligent, onboard communication systems needed for the connected car and autonomous driving. Qorvo's FEM includes an HBT PA, PHEMT LNA and PHEMT switch, which combine to enable superior performance over competing technologies.

Gorden Cook, general manager of Qorvo's Transport business unit, said, 'Connected cars of the future will require high levels of precise RF communication with other vehicles, infrastructure and even handsets. The performance, integration, and packaging of our C-V2X module is a key enabler for connected car field trials around the world. Qorvo has teamed with leading automotive OEMs to enable the advanced connectivity that will make connected cars safer, more reliable and more enjoyable.'

C-V2X operates at 5.9 GHz, which presents significant performance challenges to RF front-end components. The QPF1002Q meets the stringent requirements of C-V2X, including 3GPP Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications. Qorvo offers this part with full AEC-Q100 automotive qualification at grade 2 from -40°C to +105°C. Engineering samples of the QPF1002Q are available now.

Qorvo offers a broad portfolio of automotive Wi-Fi, SDARS, GPS and LTE solutions. In addition to meeting ISO/TS 16949 certification, Qorvo performs AEC-Q100 and AEC-Q200 testing to ensure products meet stringent automotive industry requirements. Additional information about Qorvo's automotive RF solutions, including Qorvo's Connected Car For Dummies® ebook can be found here.

