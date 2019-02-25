Qorvo : RF Fusion Wins Multiple Marquee Smartphone Designs

Breakthrough RF front end solution gains broad industry adoption as manufacturers pave the way for global 5G deployment

BARCELONA, SPAIN - February 25, 2019 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO),a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced multiple new smartphone design wins utilizing the newest generation of its RF Fusion™ RF front end (RFFE) modules. With these latest wins, Qorvo now supports marquee product releases across leading smartphone manufacturers with highly integrated mid-/high-band module solutions. The newest RF Fusion includes PA, switch and filter content and leverages Qorvo's unique combination of core capabilities to deliver enhanced performance in a small solution size and reduced footprint. This enables manufacturers to accommodate complex RF content in handsets as the industry begins its transition to 5G.

'Mobile devices now use more than 40 bands and common carrier aggregation band combinations, which is driving an exponential increase in RF front end complexity. This has led to a shift to integrated RF front ends,' said Chris Taylor, Director of RF Component Strategies at Strategy Analytics. 'Device OEMs want integrated front-end solutions that satisfy operators' increasingly difficult RF requirements and tight space constraints.'

RF Fusion enables a broad range of use cases, including a comprehensive array of regional carrier aggregation combinations, in a pre-validated RF subsystem. This helps smartphone manufacturers reduce time to market, optimize their handset SKU portfolio and improve manufacturing yields. The newest generation of RF Fusion™ leverages Qorvo's premium BAW and SAW filter technologies to deliver complete main path coverage in two placements: the QM77033 low band module and QM77031 mid-high band module. The latest design wins also include the QM17001 mid-high band diplexer and RF8129 envelope-tracking (ET) power management module.

Qorvo is at the forefront of Solving RF Complexity™ and is discussing its industry-leading portfolio of advanced RF front end solutions and pre-5G and 5G wireless infrastructure at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019), from February 25 through February 28. Review our show news. Learn how Qorvo is paving a path to 5G and has helped conduct dozens of 5G field trials.

Qorvo combines systems-level expertise, broad manufacturing scale, and the industry's most comprehensive product and technology portfolio to help leading manufacturers accelerate delivery of next-generation LTE, LTE-A, 5G and IoT products. Qorvo's core RF solutions set the standard for next-gen connectivity, with unmatched integration and performance at the heart of the connected world.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visitwww.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue' and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under the federal securities laws. Qorvo's business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including variability in operating results, the inability of certain of our customers or suppliers to access their traditional sources of credit, our industry's rapidly changing technology, our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue, our ability to implement innovative technologies, our ability to bring new products to market and achieve design wins, the efficient and successful operation of our wafer fabrication facilities, assembly facilities and test and tape and reel facilities, our ability to adjust production capacity in a timely fashion in response to changes in demand for our products, variability in manufacturing yields, industry overcapacity and current macroeconomic conditions, inaccurate product forecasts and corresponding inventory and manufacturing costs, dependence on third parties and our ability to manage channel partners and customer relationships, our dependence on international sales and operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and develop leaders, the possibility that future acquisitions may dilute our shareholders' ownership and cause us to incur debt and assume contingent liabilities, fluctuations in the price of our common stock, additional claims of infringement on our intellectual property portfolio, lawsuits and claims relating to our products, security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information and exposing us to liability, the impact of stringent environmental regulations, and the impact of integrating the businesses of RFMD and TriQuint. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.