Qorvo : to Present at Cowen and Companys 48th Annual Technology Media and Telecom Conference

05/21/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Greensboro, NC, May 21, 2020 - Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today announced that Company executives are scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 2020 virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company's web site at the following URL http://www.qorvo.com (under 'Investors').

About Qorvo
Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

VP Investor Relations Contact:
Doug DeLieto
VP, Investor Relations
+1-336-678-7968

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue' and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements included herein represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as is required under U.S. federal securities laws. Our business is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to fluctuations in our operating results; our substantial dependence on developing new products and achieving design wins; our dependence on a few large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; a loss of revenue if contracts with the United States government or defense and aerospace contractors are canceled or delayed or if defense spending is reduced; our dependence on third parties; risks related to sales through distributors; risks associated with the operation of our manufacturing facilities; business disruptions; poor manufacturing yields; increased inventory risks and costs due to timing of customer forecasts; our inability to effectively manage or maintain evolving relationships with platform providers; risks from international sales and operations; economic regulation in China; changes in government trade policies, including imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our ability to implement innovative technologies; underutilization of manufacturing facilities as a result of industry overcapacity; we may not be able to borrow funds under our credit facility or secure future financing; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our debt; restrictions imposed by the agreements governing our debt; volatility in the price of our common stock; damage to our reputation or brand; fluctuations in the amount and frequency of our stock repurchases; our recent acquisitions and other strategic investments could fail to achieve financial or strategic objectives; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key employees; our reliance on our intellectual property portfolio; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; security breaches and other similar disruptions compromising our information; theft, loss or misuse of personal data by or about our employees, customers or third parties; warranty claims, product recalls and product liability; and risks associated with environmental, health and safety regulations and climate change. These and other risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in Qorvo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements.

Qorvo Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:09:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 220 M
EBIT 2020 838 M
Net income 2020 364 M
Debt 2020 621 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
EV / Sales2021 4,00x
Capitalization 11 954 M
Chart QORVO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Qorvo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QORVO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 115,04 $
Last Close Price 103,33 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Bruggeworth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph G. Quinsey Chairman
Paul J. Fego Vice President-Global Operations
Mark Joseph Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Todd Gillenwater CTO & VP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QORVO, INC.-15.40%11 954
ASML HOLDING N.V.12.23%135 956
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-7.26%39 364
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-6.92%32 258
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.84%8 792
ENTEGRIS, INC.16.81%7 876
