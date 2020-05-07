Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Qrf    QRF   BE0974272040

QRF

(QRF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 05/07 11:10:52 am
11 EUR   +0.92%
12:14pQRF : Results for the first quarter 2020
PU
03/25QRF : Update on the current impact of COVID-19
PU
02/20QRF : has realised the intended Reset
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qrf : Results for the first quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Highlights

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Embargo until 07/05/2020 - 17u45

First quarter 2020

249.90 MEUR

Fair value of the portfolio amounts to 249.90 MEUR on 31 March 2020. The fair value decreased slightly by 0.67% compared to 31 December 2019 (251.6 MEUR)

18.22 EUR

IFRS NAV per share of 17.92 EUR and EPRA NAV per share of 18.22 EUR on 31 March 2020. NAV remained stable compared to 31 December 2019 (resp. 17.90 EUR and 18.19 EUR)

48.81%

Debt ratio of 48,81% on 31 March 2020. The debt ratio remained stable compared to end of 2019 (48,73%)

96.19%

Occcupancy rate of 96.19% on 31 March 2020, which decreased slightly compared to 31 December 2019 (97.32%)

1

CONSOLIDATE KEY FIGURES

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Fair value of investment properties including assets held for sale¹

(KEUR)

249,904

251,654

Total gross surface area

(m²)

84,054

84,054

Contractual Rents on an annual basis²

(KEUR)

14,020

14,253

Estimated Rental Value of vacant premises

(KEUR)

1,159

840

Gross rental income³

5.61%

5.66%

96.19%

97.32%

BALANCE SHEET

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Shareholders' equity (excl. minority interests)

(KEUR)

128,174

128,032

48.92%

48.73%

KEY FIGURES PER SHARE

31/03/2020

31/12/2019

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period

7,153,322

7,153,322

Closing price of the share at the end of the period

(EUR)

10.10

16.25

Market capitalization

(KEUR)

72,248

116,241

(EUR)

17.92

17.90

Premium/discount with regard to IFRS NAV13 (end of period)

-43.6%

-9.2%

(EUR)

18.22

18.19

Premium/discount with regard to EPRA NAV15 (end of period)

-44.6%

-10.7%

costs are deducted. The Fair Value is equivalent to the book value under IFR S.

2 Contractual Rents on an annual basis = The index-adjusted base rental prices as contractually set in the rental contract before the deduction of gratuities or other incentives allowed to the tenant.

3 Gross portfolio yield = (Contractual Rents on an annual basis) / (Fair Value of the real estate portfolio).

4 Occupancy rate = (Contractual Rents on an annual basis excluding rents on development properties) / (Contractual Rents on an annual basis plus the Estimated Rental Value of vacant spaces excluding vacant spaces of development properties)

5 Calculated according to the R.D. of 13 July 2014 pursuant to the Regulated Real Estate Companies Act of 12 May 2014 6 IFR S NAV per share = Net Asset Value per share according to IFR S.

7 EPRA NAV per share = Net Asset Value per share according to EPRA Best Practice Recommendations

2

2. Real estate report

The Fair Value of the real estate portfolio amounts to 249.90 MEUR on March 31, 2020 (compared to MEUR 251.65 on December 31, 2019), of which 87.79% of the properties belong to the core portfolio.

The decrease in the Fair Value of the real estate portfolio in the amount of 1.75 MEUR is the result of a decrease in the Belgian real estate portfolio of 1.96 MEUR or 0.88% on the one hand and an increase in the Dutch real estate portfolio of 0.21 MEUR or 0.78% on the other hand.

The Annual Contractual Rents amount to 14.02 MEUR on March 31, 2020 (compa- red to 14.25 MEUR on December 31, 2019). As stated in the 2019 annual report, contractual rents will decrease further in 2020 as a result of the entry into force of the joint ventures for the development projects in Antwerp and Leuven.

The gross rental yield of the portfolio is 5.61%..

The Occupancy rate of the portfolio, excluding redevelopment projects, stood at 96.19% on March 31, 2020 (compared to 97.32% on December 31, 2019). Since 1 May, the Casa group has rented the vacant location at 33 A. Buylstraat in Ostend, which will be included in the occupancy rate as of the second quarter.

3. Balance sheet

Shareholders' Equity (exclusive of minority interests) remains virtually stable at 128.74 MEUR (compared to 128.03 MEUR on 31 December 2019).

The Debt Ratio increases from 48.73% on December 31, 2019 to 48.92% on March 31, 2020 and is the result of drawing on existing lines of credit to strengthen the liquidity position proactively and prudently due to the short-term cash impact of the

which 20 MEUR to cover the current commercial paper program.

3

Taking into account the expected planned cash income from the start of the joint venture projects on the one hand, and the sale of a location in Wilrijk on the other, the company will have additional liquidity of EUR 25.6 million throughout 2020.

Consequently, Qrf is, from both a liquidity and a solvency perspective, armed enough to deal with this crisis, even if it lasts for a long time. The current situation underlines the importance of the actions taken since 2019.

IFRS NAV per share remains stable at 17.92 EUR as of March 31, 2020 (17.90 EUR as of December 31, 2019), as does EPRA NAV per share at 18.22 EUR (18.19 EUR as of December 31, 2019).

4. Outlook 2020

It is still too early to assess the impact of this crisis on the 2020 result. The Executive Management and the Board of Directors take into account various scenarios for the further spread or containment of this virus as well as any support measures issued by the authorities.

Qrf's total real estate portfolio comprises 116 real estate entities spread over 41 locations. Of these 116 entities, 86 are rented locations subject to government measures in Belgium or the Netherlands.

COVID-19 measures. These tenants represent 83% of the monthly rental income, or 850 KEUR per month.

From a legal point of view it is clear that the consequences of these government measures relate to the business risk of our tenants and not to that of Qrf as a landlord. However, Qrf will, on an individual basis, make proper arrangements with tenants regarding rental obligations due to the complete closure of stores imposed by the government.

in its tenants, the entrepreneurship of retailers and the importance of physical stores in the omni-channel approach to retail.

4

William Vanmoerkerke

Tom Schockaert

CEO

CFO

Tel.: +32 3 233 52 46

Tel.: +32 3 233 52 46

william.vanmoerkerke@qrf.be

tom.schockaert@qrf.be

About Qrf:

Qrf is a listed Belgian REIT (BE-REIT) specializing in the niche market of inner-city properties in Belgium

of retail, leasure and hotel real estate. On 31 March 2020, the portfolio consists of 41 shopping sites with a total Fair Value of 250 MEUR. Qrf has been listed on Euronext Brussels (QRF: BB) since December 2013. On 31 March 2020, the market capitalization is 72 MEUR.

www.qrf.be

5

Disclaimer

Qrf Comm. VA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 16:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QRF
12:14pQRF : Results for the first quarter 2020
PU
03/25QRF : Update on the current impact of COVID-19
PU
02/20QRF : has realised the intended Reset
PU
02/19QRF : has finalised the intended Reset
PU
02/19QRF : Annual results
CO
2019QRF : Transparantiekennisgeving Vanmoerkerke
PU
2019QRF : Threshold crossings
CO
2019QRF : Disclosure pursuant to article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the d..
PU
2019QRF : Results Q3 2019
PU
2019QRF : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,17%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 78,0 M
Chart QRF
Duration : Period :
Qrf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QRF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  €
Last Close Price 10,90  €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Anneleen Desmyter Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Vanmoerkerke Co-CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Ingeborg Boets Chairman & Head-Internal Audit
Tom Schockaert Chief Financial Officer
Jan Brouwers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QRF-32.92%84
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.22%58 522
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.60%40 151
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.44%19 077
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-28.72%18 022
SEGRO PLC-11.50%10 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group