Qrf : Results for the first quarter 2020

Taking into account the expected planned cash income from the start of the joint venture projects on the one hand, and the sale of a location in Wilrijk on the other, the company will have additional liquidity of EUR 25.6 million throughout 2020.

Consequently, Qrf is, from both a liquidity and a solvency perspective, armed enough to deal with this crisis, even if it lasts for a long time. The current situation underlines the importance of the actions taken since 2019.

IFRS NAV per share remains stable at 17.92 EUR as of March 31, 2020 (17.90 EUR as of December 31, 2019), as does EPRA NAV per share at 18.22 EUR (18.19 EUR as of December 31, 2019).

4. Outlook 2020

It is still too early to assess the impact of this crisis on the 2020 result. The Executive Management and the Board of Directors take into account various scenarios for the further spread or containment of this virus as well as any support measures issued by the authorities.

Qrf's total real estate portfolio comprises 116 real estate entities spread over 41 locations. Of these 116 entities, 86 are rented locations subject to government measures in Belgium or the Netherlands.

COVID-19 measures. These tenants represent 83% of the monthly rental income, or 850 KEUR per month.

From a legal point of view it is clear that the consequences of these government measures relate to the business risk of our tenants and not to that of Qrf as a landlord. However, Qrf will, on an individual basis, make proper arrangements with tenants regarding rental obligations due to the complete closure of stores imposed by the government.

in its tenants, the entrepreneurship of retailers and the importance of physical stores in the omni-channel approach to retail.